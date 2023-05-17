What’s going on in our world? Well, thanks for asking. What a time we are having at the RSVP facility these last few weeks and are we anticipating things warming up the next few weeks. We aren’t just referring to the weather. Our May calendar has been full of classes and activities here at Marshall County RSVP.
We have just celebrated Older Americans Month with a great fun filled picnic here. Yesterday, we partnered with Council on Aging, and Top of Alabama Regional Council and hosted this activity that at best count we fellowshipped, played games and had a chicken lunch with 300 of our closest friends and neighbors. If you weren’t here, you were missed.
Like we have talked about before, we have two “buckets” that we work on filling. One is our activities “bucket” that is filled with classes and pastimes for our many county residents. We have several painting classes going on right now and are planning on adding a watercolor class to the oil and acrylic classes now being offered. Are we moving and a grooving down here. A great Tai Chi class has been going on for several months now and there has just been a new balance class started this week. Are you interested in learning more about operating that computer or your cellphone? We’ve got you covered. Give us a call and sign up for these classes. These are just a few classes being offered. Be checking the paper to see what other subjects we have coming up to broaden your interest. How about some square dance lessons, gardening (vegetables and/or flowers) tips, cooking classes (cooking for one or two), getting our talented chorus started back (we are like Uncle Sam – we need you) This is just naming a few ideas and plans. We would love to hear from you on suggestions of classes or activities you would like to see our program offer.
Our other “bucket” is our volunteer program. Marshall County is blessed and so very fortunate to have a senior base that is so talented and knowledgeable of so many things. We are constantly looking for volunteers to get involved in life outside their four walls. We are filling volunteer jobs right now in all our areas of the county and cities. If you are interested, we are looking for ladies and gentlemen to make a difference in the lives of our residents. We have an application with a volunteer interest checklist attached. If you are interested in volunteering, give us a call or come by to have a cup of coffee or a bottle of water, sit and visit for a spell and we will tell you all about this opportunity.
Our telephone number is 256-571-7734 and we are located at 19272 Hwy 431 N in Guntersville. Please give us a call or come by to find out more information, or if you have any questions or suggestions of classes or activities you would like to see about us scheduleing, we would love to have you give us a call.
Be sure to check The Reporter regularly for what’s going on with us. And with us, I mean you.
