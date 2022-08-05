Donald Ray Fortenberry
Boaz/Rainbow City
Donald Ray Fortenberry, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his home.
Donald was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Marie Keener; grandson, Justin Bryan Garner; two sisters, Alma Jewel Cole and Virginia Barfield; and stepdaughter, Connie Christine Bell.
Donald is survived by a son, Michael LaDon Fortenberry; wife, Connie Vivian Fortenberry; sibling, Betty Feldman; and half-siblings, David Fortenberry, Karen Pollard and Wayne Fortenberry. He is also survived by a stepson, Jesse Joe Bell; five step-grandchildren; and three step-great grandchildren. Donald also leaves behind a nephew and nieces, and great-nephews and great-nieces.
Donald’s funeral service was held Friday, July 29, 2022, at Alabama Cremations.
Bonnie Pearl Gladden
Boaz
Bonnie Pearl Gladden, 75, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at her home.
She is survived by her daughters, Marie Stover and Lisa Willis (Jonathan); three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Bobby Elkins and Willie Elkins; sister, Patsy Elkins; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Newell Smith
Albertville
Newell Smith, 81, of Albertville, died Aug. 1, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Priscilla Smith; daughter, Lisa Reynolds; sons, John Reynolds and Patrick Smith (Jennie Agerton); three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Scotty Eller
Albertville
Scotty Eller, 46, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 until 2 before the service.
He is survived by his daughter, Angela Upton; two grandchildren; wife, Judy Eller; stepchildren, Brittany Childress and Madison Pope; three step-grandchildren; sister, Tonya Eller; brother, Steven Eller, and a special nephew.
Sarah Ann Masters
Guntersville
Sarah Ann Masters, 69, of Guntersville, passed away on Aug. 1, 2022.
A celebration of life service will be Aug. 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Todd Oldham will be officiating the service. Burial will be in Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to -1 p.m. prior to the service.
She is survived by her two children, Krystle (Albert) Henry and Matt (Rachel) Masters; and four grandchildren.
Martha Frances Dendy King,
Walter Alfred King
Formerly of Boaz
A joint memorial service will be held Aug. 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Fairfield Glad United Methodist Church, 231 Westchester Drive, Fairfield Glade, Tenn., 38558.
Martha died Dec. 3, 2020, while Alfred died Jan. 13, 2022.
Florence C. Dobbins
Boaz
Florence C. Dobbins, 77, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. Bill Lackey will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 12:30 until 2 before the service.
She is survived by her children, Jeff (Janice) Chambers, Tim (Beth) Chambers, Rita Kight and Barry (Tina) Dobbins; stepchildren, Lisa (Mark) Bartel, James Dobbins and John (Frances) Dobbins; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Dianne Elizabeth Logan
Boaz
Dianne Elizabeth Logan, 50, of Boaz, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmie Scott Logan; sons, Donald James Logan (Jessica) and Robert William Logan (Callie); four grandchildren; and brother, Daniel Ellison.
The family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Benny Ray Robinson
Albertville
Benny Ray Robinson, 81, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at his home.
A graveside service was Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Rev. Phillip Cody officiated the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Robinson; daughter, Lisa Carlton (James); three grandchildren; chosen family, Hollie, Jeff, Rylie Beth and Jeb Powell; brothers, Jimmy Robinson (Sammy), Richard Robinson (Mary) and Les Robinson (Scott); sisters-in-law, Libby Robinson and Erline Hyatt; brother-in-law, John Ingram; and a host of nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
