Week six of the AHSAA football season brings a return to region play for all local teams.
Weeks six through nine feature region games, with week 10 — the final one of the regular season — dedicated to nonregion games.
Boaz (1-5 overall, 1-2 Class 5A Region 7) and West End (5-1 overall, 2-1 2A Region 6) are open.
Huntsville at Albertville
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Listen on FM 107.5
On Monday afternoon, Albertville’s homecoming game against Huntsville was moved to Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather Friday.
The homecoming parade has been rescheduled and will now take place Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The community pep rally has been cancelled. The homecoming king and queen will be crowned in a 6:30 p.m. ceremony prior to Thursday’s game.
The Aggies (1-4 overall, 0-3 7A Region 4) are coming off their open week. Huntsville (3-2, 2-1) routed Mae Jemison 54-0 last week.
Huntsville leads the series with Albertville 9-5, including a 56-21 victory in 2021.
Guntersville at Scottsboro
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Listen on FM 95.9
Unbeaten Guntersville (6-0, 3-0 5A Region 7) travels to Scottsboro (2-3, 1-1) for a battle of the Wildcats.
Scottsboro beat GHS 42-14 in 2019, the last meeting between the old rivals. Guntersville leads the all-time series 45-40-1.
“It will be tough to go on the road with a short week of preparation and face a good football team like Scottsboro,” Guntersville head coach Lance Reese said.
“They do a great job of executing their option offense. It will force our defense to play assignment football. Scottsboro is capable of sustaining long drives and keeping the ball away from us. It is important for our offense to make the most of each opportunity.”
GHS quarterback Antonio Spurgeon has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 492 yards and four touchdowns. He’s rushed for 297 yards.
Spurgeon directs an offense averaging 49 points a game, which is second-best in 5A.
EJ Havis leads Guntersville’s defense with 36.5 tackles. The Wildcats own the No. 4 scoring defense in 5A, allowing 8.0 points per contest.
Arab at Crossville
Friday, 7 p.m.
Listen on FM 92.7
Class 5A Region 7 co-leader Arab (5-1, 3-0) visits Crossville (0-6, 0-3) for only the 12th meeting between the teams.
Crossville leads the series 5-4-2, including a 34-25 triumph in 2017, the last time the Lions and Knights clashed.
CHS suffered a 48-20 loss to unbeaten Southeastern last week, while Fort Payne handed Arab its first setback with a 21-0 decision.
Sardis at Douglas
Friday, 7 p.m.
It’s homecoming for the Eagles (3-2, 0-2), who will be fighting for their first win in 5A Region 7 action. Douglas pounded West Point 49-21 last weekend.
Sardis (3-2, 1-1) posted its second straight victory by edging Brewer 12-7 on Sept. 23.
The Lions lead the all-time series with DHS 23-11, but the Eagles have won the last two meetings.
Ohatchee at Geraldine
Friday, 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs (3-2 overall, 2-1 3A Region 6) welcome Ohatchee (0-6, 0-3) for homecoming.
Geraldine is coming off its open date last week, while the Indians suffered a 35-6 loss to Jacksonville.
The Bulldogs are 0-3 all-time against Ohatchee, including a loss in the first round of the 3A state playoffs last year.
Asbury at Madison Academy
Friday, 7 p.m.
Asbury (0-6, 0-3 3A Region 7) clashes with perennial powerhouse Madison Academy (3-2, 2-0) for the first time.
The Rams absorbed a 46-8 loss to Weaver on Sept. 23, while the Mustangs downed Madison County 42-20.
Collinsville at Fyffe
Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 2A No. 1 Fyffe (5-0, 3-0 in Region 7) is riding a 22-game winning streak against Collinsville (4-1, 2-1). Fyffe hasn’t lost to the Panthers since 1983.
Last week, the Red Devils hammered archrival Plainview 56-13 while Collinsville ripped Gaston 48-12.
Fyffe owns the fourth-highest scoring offense in 2A, averaging 48.4 points per game. The Red Devils have the top scoring defense in their classification, allowing just 5.0 points per contest.
