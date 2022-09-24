BOAZ, Ala. — Cornutt Farms will open today, Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for its first pumpkin and sunflower patch visitors.
The opening weekend comes just over five months from a devastating fire that destroyed a storage building housing seed, chemicals, equipment, tools and more.
“It’s sad to see what is left of that building every day,” said co-owner Cara Cornutt. “Thankfully no one was hurt in that fire.
“We cleaned up a little bit, but it happened right when we were beginning to plan our crops. We had to prioritize our work and getting our planting done.
“We tried to keep as many tools as we could. Everything else at the farm is the same.”
Cornutt said the family hopes to rebuild the storage building, but will wait at least until this winter to make a decision. High lumber prices and the obligations of running the family farm have kept them from rebuilding thus far, she said.
“Maybe lumber prices will come down soon,” she said. “If we would have gone ahead and rebuilt, we would have taken quite a loss.
“Winter is a slower time for us. Maybe we will be able to do some work then.”
Cornutt Farms
Cornutt Farms is a fifth-generation family farm. The family raises corn, soybeans, wheat, cattle and hay.
In 2018, they started an ag tourism business, which includes a sunflower patch and pumpkin field. Along with the field and patch are a number of other activities for children of all ages, including slides, a cow train, cow milking simulator and more.
“We’ve added some barnyard basketball games for the older kids this year, and we have a new knocker ball court too,” Cornutt said. “In the past we have focused on children Pre-K to about 10 years old. Now we have added some stuff for the older kids to do too. Knocker ball is a new thing. They get to climb inside inflatable balls and try to roll and hit each other in an arena.”
Admission to the farm is $10 cash or $11 if paying by credit/debit card per person. Admission includes one free pumpkin, hayride to the pumpkin patch, access to the sunflower patch, five free sunflowers, petting zoo, corn cribs, tractor playground, big truck turbo slide, cow trains, bouncy house, barnyard basketball, knocker ball, hay mountain and many other activities.
New this year is an expanded concession stand offering hamburgers and hot dogs in addition to other snack items.
“We’ve been inspected by the state and allowed to sell burgers and hot dogs,” Cornutt said. “I’m really excited about this year.”
The sunflower field is typically open a month prior to the pumpkin
patch, but Cornutt said the decision was made to open both the flower field and pumpkin patch at the same time to maximize use of the available staff.
“It’s hard to work the family farm and keep the pumpkin patch and sunflower field going too,” she said.
“We are harvesting from our farm right now, too, so that takes a lot of our time during the week.”
Open for business
The sunflower field and the pumpkin patch will be open each Saturday from Sept. 24 to Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
During the week, schools, church groups and daycares may schedule field trips to the pumpkin patch.
“Our schedule is filling up and getting pretty tight right now,” Cornutt said.
Anyone wanting to schedule a trip during the week should call Cornutt at 256-572-6347.
The farm is located at 616 Whitesville Road, Boaz. It is located outside the city limits of Boaz.
