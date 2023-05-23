New rolling trash cans are arriving at Albertville home in preparation for new pickup service beginning June 1.
Albertville City Clerk Phyllis Webb said the cans should arrive at all Albertville homes no later than the end of this week. However, the cans cannot and should not be used for weekly trash collection until after June 1.
Each new can should have a plastic bag attached with information about the new collection company and city services.
Republic Services is slated to pick up trash within Albertville for the final time next week, working Saturday to make up for being off Monday for Memorial Day holiday.
“Republic will pick up the last week of May and they will take the garbage and collect the can as well,” she said.
“Know that if you use the new can, Republic will not pick up trash from a new can. It will have to sit until June 1 or later.”
Arrow will also collect yard debris and bulk waste once each week. All leaves and trimmings must be placed in tied bags and set curbside. Limbs must be cut in lengths of five feet or less and be less than six inches in diameter. Arrow is not responsible for collecting debris generated from professional contractors or tree surgeons.
Anyone who has not received a new trash can should call Arrow Disposal Services at 866-440-3983 or log onto their website at www.arrowdisposal.net. Questions about the new trash service may also be directed to Albertville City Hall at 256-891-8200 or check their website at www.cityofalbertville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.