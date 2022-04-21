Albertville City Schools is moving full-steam ahead with its major expansion projects, which includes added two new buildings and renovating the current Coliseum.
During an event last week with the Marshall County Leadership Challenge, District Superintendent and Executive Director Tod Watkins for the first time revealed architectural renderings of what the new additions will like once complete.
The school system is set to embark upon the its largest construction project since the current high school campus in 2010.
The AHS Coliseum will undergo a $5 million renovation to become the new home of The Aggie Band. The complete renovation will allow the band to have the largest dedicated building for a band in the state of Alabama.
The multi-purpose athletic training facility will meet the needs of all athletic programs. Soon to be located next to the Fine Arts Center, the building will house a 30-yard turf field, a classroom for sports medicine program, a rehabilitation lab, nets that will drop to create an indoor practice facility for baseball and softball, and a state-of-the-art weight training facility. The facility will be one-of-a-kind for Northeast Alabama, English said.
The new $13 million career tech center has been designed to help connect more Albertville students to workforce development opportunities and the reality of modern industry needs. This facility will offer partnerships with industry and secondary education institutions for education after hours outside of the typical school day. By expanding existing programs and bringing in new programs like cybersecurity and modern manufacturing, Albertville City Schools hopes to better meet needs of employers in north Alabama and beyond.
The projects are scheduled to go out for public bid soon, English said.
