Mildred Lucille Morgan
Formerly of Marshall County
Our beloved Mother, Mildred Lucille Morgan, of North Little Rock, passed over peacefully on Sept. 3, 2022, at the age of 94.
Mildred was born on June 16, 1928, in Marshall County in Alabama to the late Wallace and Edna Gilliland. Mildred married Loise C. Morgan in 1946. They were happily married for over 65 years and were blessed with four children. Her husband, Loise, preceded her in death in 2012.
She was also preceded in death by her sister Debbie Calhoun and her brother Kenneth Gilliland.
She leaves behind her son and three daughters: Teresa Smith (Kirby) of College Station, TX; Dinah Kennedy (John) of North Little Rock, AR; Wyman Morgan (Lois) of Springdale, AR, and Melinda Wesneski (Robert) of Pisgah Forest, NC. She also leaves her siblings: Myra Wilson of Crossville, Alabama, and Charles Gilliland of Huntsville, Alabama.
Mildred was blessed to have 9 grandchildren who loved her dearly: Lori Nichols of Sherwood, AR; Elizabeth Hallum (Patrick) of North Little Rock, AR; Jeremy Smith (Natalie) of Houston, TX; Kevin Smith (Sheryl) of Sugar Land, TX; Christy Donnelly of Victoria, TX; Lauren Murry (Tyler) of Elm Springs, AR; Kyle Wesneski (Rachel) of Atlanta, GA; Ryan Wesneski of Eugene, OR and Joshua Wesneski of Alexandria, VA.
She also leaves behind 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Our mother has left us with wonderful memories of her skills of cooking and sewing. She was a generous woman who always shared her food, time and love with both family and all those around her. She was always a faithful member of her local church wherever she lived throughout her life and was loved by the many children she taught in Sunday School. Mildred was currently a member of Park Hill Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Elmcroft Assisted Living and Robinson Nursing Home for their wonderful care of Mildred.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 8, at 10:00 a.m. and funeral services at 11 a.m., at Roller-Owens Funeral Home, 5509 JFK Blvd, North Little Rock. Private burial will be held at the Arkansas State Veteran’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to Samaritan’s Purse (samaritanspurse.org) or to the Arkansas Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries (arkansasfamilies.org).
An online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/owens.
Vickie Patterson
Albertville
Vickie Patterson, 59, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at her home.
A celebration of life service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Real Church in Guntersville. Pastor Norm Hewitt will officiate the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her sister, Tammy Deerman (Chuck); brother, Jerry Patterson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Vera Gregory
Calera
Vera Gregory, 85, of Calera, died Sept. 6, 2022, at her home.
Services were Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Derek Jacks officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughters, Mary Stocker (Chris) and Jule Ann Martin; son, Miles Gregory (Alycia); three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Nellie Jo Davidson
Albertville
Nellie Jo Davidson, 90, of Albertville, died Sept. 6, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. James Bridges and Matt Long officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Dennis E. Johnson (Jan), Bruce G. Johnson (Sandra) and Steve Davidson (Lisa); sisters, Ruby Wooley (Jim), Nancy Frolik and Deborah Norton; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
TW “Tubby” Letchworth
Fyffe
Mr. TW “Tubby” Letchworth, 92, of Fyffe, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. John Mayes and Bro. Kenny Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy W. Letchworth; daughter, Karen D. Knick (Gary); sons, Thomas W. Letchworth (Tammie), Kenneth R. Letchworth, Charles A. Fountain (Donna), Daniel J. Letchworth, and Donald W. Letchworth (Tina); sister, Christine Herr; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
James Douglas Perry Jr.
Gadsden
James Douglas Perry, Jr., 56, of Gadsden, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his sister, Stephanie Green (Jeff); a nephew; a niece; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
The family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Infant Riley Jean Ogle
Guntersville
Infant Riley Jean Ogle, of Guntersville, 3 ½ months, passed away Sept. 5, 2022.
A memorial service was Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Pastor John Beck officiated the service.
She is survived by her parents, James Ogle and Morgan Ward; grandparents, Crystal Estrada, Phillip Ward, Adam Christian and Karla Christian; and great-grandmother, Barbara Bewsher.
Gloria Waddell
Boaz
Gloria Waddell, 52, of Boaz, died Sept. 4, 2022.
Survivors include her husband, Stephen Waddell; three children, Sylvia Curtis, James Statler and Angel Gaddes; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., followed with cremation.
Elmo Rosson
Boaz
Elmo Rosson, 95, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at his.
Funeral services were Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Solitude Baptist Church. Reverend Andrew Gregg and Lamar Rosson officiated.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia Rosson; daughter, Pam Rosson; a grandson; and siblings, Jimmy Rosson (Ethel), Arlene Le Corgne (York), and Jan Stacey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hope United Methodist Church (1110 Walnut Street, Albertville, AL 35950) or a charity of your choice.
Deborah Janice Wright
Albertville
Deborah Janice Wright, 70, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Her funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Kyuka Cemetery. Rev. Randall Crotts will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 before the service.
She is survived by her daughters, Kim Strange (Tommy) and Haley Moore (Gordon); 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Siebenhener (Keith), Linda Bailey Deblock (Kenny) and Kathy Bailey; and brother, John Bailey.
Clara Yancey
Albertville
Clara Yancey, 91, of Albertville, died Sept. 7, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Graveside services were Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Memory Hill Cemetery with Bro. Jeff Martin officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a son, Charles Jenkins (Connie); five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Janice Warpool
Boaz
Janice Warpool, 56, of Boaz, died Sept. 8, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Rickey Holland officiating. Burial will follow in Corinth Baptist Cemetery in Joppa.
Survivors include her husband, John Warpool; daughter, Selena Naylor (James); son, Jeremy Warpool (Sonnie); sister, Donna McCormick; and five grandchildren.
