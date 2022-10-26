The home of professional wrestling in Marshall County and on Sand Mountain is 431 Sports Arena in Boaz, and owner Mickey “The Hammer” Henry has put together a show he expects fans to love for the arena’s 40th annual Halloween Spectacular.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the Spectacular, which features a children’s costume contest and free candy to everyone. The winner of the costume contest receives a $25 prize.
“This is a fundraiser for our bicycle and toy giveaway at Christmas,” said Henry, a retired pro wrestling legend. “This show is fun for the whole family. I don’t allow vulgarity. We’re almost sold out already.
“We won’t start wrestling until 8:30, so you still have time to come if you’re doing other Halloween stuff on Saturday.”
Saturday night’s card includes Circus of Chaos, Outkast, Southern heavyweight champion Zero, Master C, Rock Star Cody Wild, Jason from Friday the 13th and midget wrestling star Lil Papa Pump.
Both ringside reserved seats and general admission tickets are $5 each. Tickets are $1 for children ages 11-and-under, and children ages 6-and-under receive free admission.
Henry offers a pro wrestling school at the arena. Call him at 256-515-3108 for more information about the school or to buy tickets for the Halloween Spectacular.
