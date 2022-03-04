One person has died in a single-vehicle wreck near Albertville Friday.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating the accident that occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Friday on Old Oneonta Road.
Albertville Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis said Albertville Police and Fire officials received reports of a vehicle off the road.
A male victim was discovered deceased at the scene.
No additional details were available at this time, as troopers and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to investigate the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.