Behind efficient first half offense and a swarming defense, the Guntersville Wildcats locked up back-to-back area tournament titles for the first time in more than a decade.
Olivia Vandergriff netted a game-high 23 points in the victory, while Lainie Phillips hit four 3-pointers and Tazi Harris chipped in with 11 points, as the Wildcats secured homecourt advantage for Monday’s sub-regional game with a 57-41 win over Fairview.
The win sets up a sub-regional showdown against Douglas, who fell to Sardis in the 5A Area 13 finals.
“We just played really hard on defense, we probably fouled a little bit too much, but at the end of the day we played aggressive and hard on defense,” Guntersville coach Kenny Hill said. “I was nervous because we hadn’t played since February 1, so I was a little nervous, but at the end of the day we got the win, and I couldn’t be more proud of this group. Our younger kids came in when we were in foul trouble, so hats off to all 10 of the girls.”
After a slow start from both teams, it was Fairview who used and and-one play and a layup to take a 5-4 lead halfway through the opening quarter. But from there, it was all Guntersville, as the Wildcats surged the rest of the period, closing on a 14-2 run to make it 18-7 after one.
Vandergriff scored eight in the first period while Harris netted five.
In the second, Guntersville caught fire from the long line, with Vandergriff and Phillips each hitting a pair of threes as the lead swelled to as much as 18.
But Fairview did not go quietly, getting 11 points in the second from Emma Garcia, and trimming the Guntersville lead down to 12 at the break. Garcis led the Aggies with 15 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter, while Jayla Gorham added 10.
“I felt like in the end of the second quarter we could have slowed it down and finished with at least an 18-point lead,” Hill said of Fairview’s push.
We played a little fast, had some quick shots, didn’t finish and had some turnovers and were only up 12. Once we got into the fourth quarter and had that lead, we were going to take the air out of it and make them come out and guard us.”
Out of the halftime break, Guntersville showed its patience on offense, scoring all 12 of its points in the paint or at the foul line, while preventing the Aggies from ever getting the lead down to single digits.
With the area crown in hand, Guntersville will now gear up for a cross-county showdown with Douglas, who they dominated in during the only regular season meeting, a 61-28 decision in the semifinals of the Marshall County Tournament.
For the Wildcats, the preparation for Monday’s game isn’t so much about focusing on a familiar opponent, but on working on what they can control.
“We have to go back to work, start watching film, figure out their tendencies and weaknesses,” Hill added. “But at the end of the day, you have to balance how much time you spend worrying about the other team, versus how much time you spend worrying about us and what we can do. We want to take care of us and make sure we still have an edge and play with passion.”
Monday’s game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tip off at Guntersville High School, with the winner advancing to next week’s Regional Tournament at Jacksonville State, where the 5A bracket will begin Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.