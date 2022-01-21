Robert Lamar
Whitten
Formerly of
Albertville
Robert Lamar Whitten, 63, of Navarre, Fla., and formerly of Albertville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Melech Hospice House in Tampa, Fla.
A celebration of life will be held Jan. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at LifePoint Church in Albertville.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Martin Whitten; daughters, Cristy (Jeff) Edwards, and Monica (Kelly) Harvey; daughter-in-law, Amy Whitten; mother, Marie Musick Whitten; sisters, Teresa Whitten (Mickey Williams) and Sonia (Dennis) Garbo; six grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Earl Whitten, and his son, Derick Lamar Whitten.
Shelia Edmonds
Simpson
Albertville
Mrs. Shelia Edmonds Simpson, 64, of Albertville, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, at Grant Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Walker Cemetery in the Hebron Community of Grant.
Mrs. Simpson is survived by her daughter, Ashlie Tidmore (Charles); son, Quentin Stone; sister, Sherry Sutphin (Ricky); brother, Vince Edmonds (Tracey); mother, Doris David Edmonds Wood; grandchildren, Dru Brown, Kelton Stone, and LaTivia Stone; nieces, Tara Bachus (Johnny), Alix Edmonds, and Ashleigh Fuss (Owen); nephews, Hunter Edmonds and Chris Sutphin; great niece, Caroline Bachus; and great-nephews, John Bachus III, Grays Montgomery Fuss, John-Bradley Harrison Fuss, Christian Sutphin, and Wyatt Sutphin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie E. Simpson; father, Harold D. Edmonds; and grandparents, L.D. and Velma Edmonds and Truman Davis and Laura Burroughs.
Tony Lynn McDaniel
Huntsville
Tony Lynn McDaniel passed away Jan. 5, 2022.
He leaves to cherish his memories one daughter, Whitney McDaniel of Huntsville; mother, Fern Compton Lee, of Huntsville; one niece and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by father, Charles McDaniel. Visitation was held at Spry Funeral Home on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, from 2-4 pm.
There were no services held.
Donald Bonds
Albertville
Donald Bonds, 76, of Albertville, died Jan. 17, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Br. Mark Hastins officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Bonds; sons, Nick Bonds (Debra), Craig Bonds (Michelle) and Mike Bonds (Angela); a sister, Jane Bell (Phillip); and three grandchildren.
Kathryn June
Battles Campbell
Gadsden
Kathryn June Battles Campbell, 90, of Gadsden, died Friday, January 14, 2022. Funeral services were Friday, January 21, 2022, at Tabernacle Church at 11 a.m. Dr. Gary Ashley and the Reverend Tommy Marshall officiated. Burial was in Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her sons, William Campbell, Jr. (Jackie) and Timothy L. Campbell (Laurie); three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Seven Springs Ministry (256-770-4089) or Love Your Neighbor Network (256-312-9677).
Lee Roy Smith
Boaz
Lee Roy Smith, 95, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Beulah Cemetery. Rev. Tony Holcomb will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 before the service.
He is survived by his son, Dan Smith (Shelia); two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Jennie Smith and Maybell Smith.
Kenneth “Kenny”
Dewayne Nelms
Dawson
Kenneth “Kenny” Dewayne Nelms, 61, of Dawson, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022. Funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bro. Bob Reynolds officiating. Burial followed in Fairview Cemetery.
Mr. Nelms is survived by his sister, Kristie (Steve) Slaton; brother, Steven (Brenda) Nelms; and three nephews.
J.L. (Jessie Lois) King
New Union
community
April 7, 1931-January 17, 2022
Age 90
Our beloved father, J.L. King (Jessie Lois) went home to be with Jesus on Monday, January 17th, 2022. He passed peacefully surrounded by his family.
J.L. was preceded in death by this wife of 69 years, Robbie Rowan King; mother and father, Carl and Vera King; brothers, Carl King, Jr., Cecil King, Billy King, Bobby Joe King; sister, Mary Ester Howard; and daughter-in-law, Regina B. King
He is survived by his children, Sanford King, Donna and Dennis Duncan and Wendy and Robbie Gibbs; chosen children, Jimmy Ray and Stella Gillilan and Amanda Howard (Joey); grandchildren, Jeremy Duncan (Amy), Jake King (Breonna), Denise Salters (Wallis), Blayne Gibbs and Dylan Duncan; chosen grandchild, Jessica Edmondson (Blake); great-grandchildren, Alyssa Duncan, Sam King and Duncan Salters; chosen great-grandchild, Emily Edmondson; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
J.L. was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend. As a dedicated member, deacon, and church leader of New Union First Congregational Methodist Church, he worked tirelessly for the betterment of his church and community. He was an M.P. in the U.S. Air Force where he served his country with pride. He retired from Republic Steel after 33 years of loyal service. J.L. and his wife Robbie were life time members of the New Union Community and residents of Blackbottom Road in the Boaz area.
Funeral Services will be provided by Etowah Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Jason King and Rev. Blake Edmondson will officiate. Pallbearers will be Jake King, Jeremy Duncan, Dylan Duncan, Wallis Salters, Reggie Rowan, Patrick Rowan, Kevin Rowan, and Luke Rowan.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
