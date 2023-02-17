Clarence Elwood
McDaniel
Albertville
Clarence Elwood McDaniel, 80, of Albertville, passed away Saturday February 11, 2023, at his residence.
Services were Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Carr Funeral Home with Bro.Keith Hawkins officiating.
Burial was to follow in Kennamer Cemetery in New Hope, Alabama.
Mr. McDaniel was preceded in death by son, Kurt McDaniel; parents, Harshel and Virgie McDaniel; brother, Gene McDaniel; and brother-in-law, Ken Harris.
He is survived by loving wife, Martha McDaniel; son, Jason McDaniel (Kristy); grandchildren, Jake McDaniel (Savannah), Peyton McDaniel, Jillian McDaniel; brothers, Audie McDaniel (Judy), Michael McDaniel (Joann), Roger McDaniel (Marilyn); sisters, Jackie Humbarger (Rosco), Alberta Harris, Annie Townsend (Bud), Marlene Ward (David); and sister-in-law, Judy McDaniel.
Robert Beard
Albertville
Robert Beard, 65, of Albertville, passed away recently at Marshall Medical Center South.
He is survived by a niece, Julianna Rosser.
There are no services planned at this time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Debbie Kathleen Moser
Guntersville
Debbie Kathleen Moser, 66, of Guntersville, died Monday, February 13, 2023, at her home.
Memorial service will be held March 5, 2023, in Coco Beach, Fla. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include a son, Scott Moser; daughter, Christian (Joe) Ganley, four grandchildren; a brother, Michael Merenda; sisters, Helen Keck, and Mary Sundheim; and an adopted daughter, Michelle Alexander.
Jock Christopher Parker
Guntersville
Jock Christopher Parker, 55, of Guntersville, died Monday, February 13, 2023.
Funeral service was Friday, February 17, 2023, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel with burial in New Prospect Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Christopher Parker and Matthew Parker; brother, Shane Parker; sister-in-law, Nita Parker; a niece and a nephew.
Richard Paul
Anderson
Albertville
Richard Paul Anderson, 60, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Heather Anderson; children; Kristin Anderson, Elizabeth Anderson, Dakota Anderson and Richard Anderson; three grandchildren; sisters, Shirley McCoy (Rickey), Gail McCoy, Kathy Rowell (Rickey) and Kellie Anderson; and brothers, A. J. and Mark Martin.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Christine Elizabeth Perry
Boaz
Christine Elizabeth Perry, 96, of Boaz, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Diversicare of Boaz.
She is survived by her son, Lehman Perry; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister; Cathrine Bannen.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Boaz Carr Funeral Home assisted the family.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter.
