DOUGLAS — Fourth-year head coach Skylar Baugh and the Douglas Eagles varsity boys basketball team cut down the nets inside Loyd Berry Gymnasium on Friday, Feb. 10, after outlasting Marshall County rival Boaz 41-38 to capture the Class 5A, Area 13 Tournament championship for the second time in three years.
Friday’s contest marked the third straight season the two schools have battled for the area championship. In 2021, Douglas bested Boaz for the area crown 41-36. In 2022, the Pirates outscored the Eagles 57-49 to win the title.
It was also the fourth straight season Douglas has played for the Area 13 championship.
“It feels great,” Baugh said. “Since I’ve been here, we’ve played for the title every year. And, I think that says a lot about our guys and the program we’re building.
“What I love about our area is that it’s local,” he added. “You can’t get any more rivalry than our area … Every night is huge.”
Adding to the rivalry, before Baugh — a Douglas High School alumnus — was hired to take the reins of the Eagles’ program, he coached at Boaz.
“I love Boaz; it’s a great place,” he said, “but getting to come back here and getting to beat them … it’s big, and it always will be.”
In the first half, both teams struggled to hit shots with consistency, but that was largely due to a staunch, physical defensive effort from both squads.
After one quarter of play, the score was tied at just 7-7.
The Eagles went on a 7-0 run early in the second quarter to take a 14-7 advantage, but Boaz didn’t back down. After a Douglas timeout, the Pirates made a 10-4 run to end the half trailing just 18-17.
Out of the locker room, the Eagles went on another run, this time outscoring Boaz 10-2. But, the Pirates settled down, thanks to a flurry of fouls called on Douglas, and climbed back into the game.
Entering the fourth quarter down 34-26, Boaz trimmed the Douglas lead to 38-35 with 44 seconds remaining in regulation.
But with about 20 seconds on the clock, Douglas forward Cooper Butler dropped in a pair of free throws to give the Eagles a 40-35 lead and virtually put the game out of reach.
“It was a defensive battle; both teams struggled to score,” Baugh said. “I think free throws were huge tonight. Last year, I felt like free throws were what cost us. But this year, we didn’t hit all of them, but we hit them when we needed to.”
Douglas converted 12 of 19 free throws for the game. Boaz made just 10 of 16.
Butler, who finished with 10 points, including one 3-pointer, was named the Area 13 Tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Baugh said it wasn’t just scoring that factored into awarding Butler the honors. He also recorded multiple blocks during the contest and garnered several rebounds.
“Cooper’s a monster,” Baugh said. “Cooper has that elite mindset — nothing really bothers him … He started out slow tonight, but after we pulled him out for a few minutes, he came back with a vengeance on both ends of the court. He was obviously our offense there for a while, getting the ball inside to him, but defensively he made some big blocks and big stops. He was that X-Factor tonight.”
Dakota Stewart paced the Eagles with 11 points, including one trey. Jackson Sims dropped in 8 points, including two 3-pointers. Brody Campbell scored 6 points, and Jaylen Spain and Eli Teal added 3 apiece.
For Boaz, Chadan Hamilton led all scorers with 17 points, including two 3-pointers. Jaquan Kelly contributed 8 points, Judd Oliver 7, and Andre Kirkland and Javius Hudgins 4 each.
With the victory, Douglas improves to 21-9 and finishes unblemished in area play. The squad will play host to the Guntersville Wildcats — another Marshall County rival — next in the subregional round of the AHSAA Class 5A State Playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. The Wildcats (23-7) lost to Scottsboro 71-66 on Friday in the 5A, Area 14 Tournament championship. Scottsboro will host Boaz on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“It’s going to be tough,” Baugh said of their matchup with Guntersville. “They’re a Top-10 team, but we’re here, and we’re just going to go to work, get on film, prepare like we do for every other game and give it our best shot.”
