The Marshall Christian Academy varsity girls basketball team picked up a trio of recent wins.
On Jan. 10 at Albertville, the Lady Stallions downed Mount Pleasant 27-20 behind 12 points from Kaitlyn Campbell and a double-double of 10 points and 22 rebounds from Cathryn Lynn.
Megan Priest contributed three points and Emily Campbell two.
Marshall Christian knocked off Cornerstone of Decatur 37-22 on Jan. 17 at Albertville.
Kaitlyn Campbell netted 11 points and Bella Noblitt 10 to pace the Lady Stallions’ attack. Addy Whitehead and Lynn both tossed in eight.
Marshall Christian whipped host Brooklane 31-11 on Jan. 24.
Lynn led the way with 15 points, followed by Priest with 10. Kaitlyn Campbell chipped in four and Whitehead two.
“We are starting to play our best basketball at the right time,” said Chance Dendy, MCA’s athletic director and varsity girls head coach.
“Mount Pleasant is a very good team and is well coached. They have shooters and like to get up and down [the court]. For us to be able to control the tempo and not let their full-court pressure affect us was a big step in the right direction.”
