The excitement continues to build for new principal Tracy Cheek as he prepares for the 2022-23 school year at Marshall Christian Academy in Albertville. Teachers return on Monday, Aug. 1 followed by students on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Among Cheek’s favorite Bible verses is Proverbs 29:18, which reads, “Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy is he.”
Cheek has a vision for MCA and its students that includes seeing them grow in their relationship with Christ while also achieving success in academics and athletics.
In early July, Cheek made two coaching hires he’s confident will help the Stallions achieve success by bringing in McCall Morrow Willoughby to lead the volleyball program and former Albertville coach Jeff Simmons to guide the baseball program.
Willoughby is a former Albertville and Wallace State standout. Her grandfather, Wade Morrow, founded Marshall Christian.
“I prayed about it, and I knew McCall was the person for the job,” Cheek said. “She just didn’t think she’d have time to commit to it. Our athletic director, Chance Dendy, talked to her as well. We sat back down the first week of July, and I knew she was our hire.
“McCall played at Albertville, and she played in this league at Trinity [Christian Academy] when she lived in Oxford. I think she was 58 or 59-4 in her career at Wallace State and a two-time state champion.
“She’s wide open. She came in grilling them on fundamentals. We open our season August 5, and we have media days Saturday [July 30].”
Willoughby is coaching the junior high and varsity teams at MCA. Alabama Christian Athletic Association rules allow students in grades 6-9 to play on junior high teams.
“If you’re in 10th through 12th, it’s mandatory in this league that you play on varsity,” Cheek said.
Cheek and Simmons have been friends since they were age 12. They were also in each other’s wedding.
“We’ve been friends a long time,” Cheek said. “Jeff and I coached 13-14 baseball together, and then I went the basketball route and he went the baseball route. I even umpired some of his games, and we had a disagreement or two along the way.”
Arlo Guthrie served as head coach for both football and baseball at Marshall Christian in 2021-22. He gave up the head coaching duties for baseball but remains the Stallions’ football coach. His son, Grant, is an MCA senior.
“Coach Guthrie is a fine Christian fellow,” Cheek said. “Grant is a fantastic student-athlete. He has a high ACT score and does dual enrollment at Snead State.”
When Cheek began to pray about the Stallions’ next baseball coach, his eyes were on the future and just not today.
“I told Jeff the Lord helped guide me to you,” Cheek said. “Jeff’s super pumped about it. He’s trying to paint the town black, blue and silver.”
Simmons played for the Aggie baseball program from 1987-90. He served as an assistant coach from 1997-2002 before becoming head coach in 2003. He guided the Aggies to six 20-win seasons and two state playoff appearances. He retired from coaching following the 2017 season.
Simmons also served a stint as an assistant coach for Snead State.
“I was actually sitting one night and talking with Kristy [Kirby], and she said that the good Lord told her I was going to do something with FCA [Fellowship of Christian Athletes],” Simmons said. “About two days later, Coach [Cheek] called me and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to be principal at Marshall Christian, and you’re going to be our baseball coach.’ Let me tell you, I prayed hard about it.
“I’ll still be teaching at Albertville, but I’m going to give those kids at Marshall Christian 100 percent. We’re going to have an awful lot of fun, and we’re fixing to make this thing a lot better than people think we can make it.
“The deal is at the end of the day, I’m never going to pray about winning. I’ve always prayed for the kids, and it ain’t going to be any different. I’m going to Marshall Christian and teach kids about life with a little ol’ white ball. I’m blessed to be there and blessed to have the opportunity. I’m super proud.”
Cheek said Marshall Christian has enrolled several new students this week, some of whom he expects to play for Simmons and the Stallions’ other teams.
“We’re not worried about city alliances — we’re worried about souls,” Simmons said. “I’m going to take zero time to think about me. People aren’t coming to the park to see me — they’re coming to see kids. Kids need to feel like they’re something special. Every kid is worthy of being loved, and we’re fixing to do it.
“People in this town need to understand that Albertville High School is not the only high school in this town.”
