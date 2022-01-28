Congressman Mo Brooks has served as one of Alabama’s seven representatives in the U.S. Congress since 2011. Now, with the retirement of Sen. Richard Shelby, he hopes to be the state’s next U.S. senator.
Brooks has been hitting the campaign trail since he got former president Donald Trump’s official endorsement in April 2021. Now, nearly a year later, most polls show him still in the lead for the Republican nomination.
On Wednesday, Brooks stopped by The Reporter’s office to talk about his campaign and how he will use his experience in the House of Representatives to better effect change and promote conservative values in the Senate.
“I have held a number of public offices … and I have always believed in self-term limiting myself,” Brooks said on why he’s making the move. “That’s part of it. Variety is the spice of life. Also, there is just a time to turn it over to somebody else… That’s a big part of it. Another big part of it is, in the United States Senate you have a much greater capacity to impact public policy. You’re one of a 100 versus one of 435.”
With more influence in the Senate, Brooks said he hopes to get the country pointed back in the “right direction.”
“We need people who understand the principles that have combined to make America the greatest nation in world history and are willing to stand by and fight for those principles,” he said. “We often call them foundational principles, but it’s not an accident that America has been the greatest nation in world history.
“We have Democrats who by and large have become haters of our foundational principles and attack them on a regular basis particularly with their socialist march on America… You also have a lot of RINO Republicans.”
Brooks said for too long Congress has failed to act on important issues, he listed inflation, supply chain issues, COVID-19 and a declining international reputation as examples of the myriad challenges currently facing the nation.
“I should add probably the biggest one that very few people focus on, but it’s huge, is that we’re looking at a $30 trillion-dollar debt,” he said. “... There’s a big gap between this [debt] and an understanding by the American people that each of us individually is backing that up.”
Brooks said each person per household would be on the hook for $90,000 were the country’s creditors to call in their loans.
“We’re hostage to creditors who may or may not be our friends and who may use their creditor status at some time for the intent of hurting us,” he added.
Brooks said he’s drafted and supported several bills over the years that would balance the country’s budget, but there’s been too many Democrats and “RINO Republicans” standing in the way to make it a reality.
“So one at a time, you’ll find me fighting against these out of control spending bills,” he said. “Sometimes it gets the recipients of all that largesse that is all borrowed mad at me, but that is the financially responsible thing to do if we’re going to avoid a debilitating national insolvency in bankruptcy, which we’re headed towards slowly but surely, day by day.”
Beyond fiscal issues, Brooks said he is a staunch supporter of the 1st and 2nd Amendments and election reform.
“Another thing I should emphasize,” he said, “is our moral values are under attack. Amoral values are prevailing to a frightening degree.”
Brooks said the best recent example of that is when the House open debated gender identity issues and whether or not “a man who pretends to be a woman has suddenly transmorphed into a woman.”
“That man who pretends to be a woman has the right to pretend to be a woman if he wants to,” Brooks said. “That’s the essence of liberty and freedom, but other people have the right to disagree with that.”
When it comes to issues that more directly relate to Alabama, Brooks said he ascribed to Ronald Ragan’s philosophy that a “rising tide lifts all boats.”
“Our responsibility at the federal government level is to administer the government of the United States of America and to try to make sure America as a whole does well,” he said… “So I’m a very firm believer in state’s rights. I’m a very firm believer in the federal government not, from on high in Washington DC, empowering bureaucrats in windless cubicles in the basement of a nondescript building dictating to Americans what they cannot do with the liberty and freedom that are ancestors fought and died for.”
With five other Republican candidates running for the same senate seat — most notably Katie Britt and Mike Durant, who have been closing the distance in the polls — Brooks said what sets him apart is his experience, a proven track record and his true conservative values.
“I’m the only conservative running,” Brook said. “So if you’re a conservative in the state of Alabama and you want to conservative in the United States Senate, Mo Brooks is the only conservative on the ticket.”
According to Brooks, Britt’s alleged support of various tax increases, Durant’s support by moderate to liberal-leaning donors and both of their personal voting history betray their values as being less than conservative.
“In a broad brush, the differences between myself and the other candidates are that I’m the only one that has a track record that you can look at. I’m sure there have been lots of occasions … with the voters generally where they hear candidates claim they are one thing, they get elected, they start voting and voters are less scratching their heads as to who that person is because the votes are inconsistent with the campaign promises… I’ve got a track record that proves I’m a conservative. If you want someone who is strong on moral values, I’ve got a track record that proves that.”
From pro-life issues, to the 2nd amendment, jobs and border control, Brooks listed several organizations and lobbying groups that have given him high marks for conservative values.
Brooks is counting on that combined with the endorsement of Trump, who Brooks said he hopes will run again for president in 2024, will convince the majority of Alabamaians to stuff the ballot for him during the primary election on May 24.
When asked if any lingering questions and legal issues regarding him and the riots at the Capital on Jan. 6, 2021 could affect his chances, he said, “What folks need to understand is that a lot of time, this should surprise nobody, a lot of times the hyperpartisans and their quests were political power will propagandize something for political gain and that is what is happened out of January the 6th.... In my judgment, no one believes internally — it’s different between internally and publicly because publicly you’re doing things for partisan advantage — there is no one who internally believes that anything that I did relating to or on January 6 was inappropriate in any way. It was all protected by the first amendment freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and the right in the first amendment to petition your government for redress of your grievances. Everything beyond that is either categorically false with zero evidence supporting it or it’s just pure propaganda.”
