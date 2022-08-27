GRANT — The Douglas varsity football team trampled Marshall County rival DAR 56-7 on Friday night, breaking a seven-game losing streak in the series.
It was the Eagles’ first win over the Patriots since 2012. The 56 points are the most Douglas has scored in series history.
Douglas has started 2-0 in all three seasons under head coach Brandon Lyles.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Lyles said. “It’s been three years since we played DAR. The seniors came here as freshmen and got embarrassed.
“Last week, the adrenaline let emotions get the best of us and we didn’t execute. Tonight, we executed offensively and defensively and controlled the line of scrimmage.”
The Eagles soared to a 35-0 halftime advantage.
Dakota Stewart rushed 1 yard for a touchdown with 8:08 left in the first quarter, and he added a 3-yard TD run with 2:57 remaining to make it 14-0. Douglas kicker Judah Bearden converted 8-of-8 extra points.
Jonathan Fountaine ripped off a 70-yard touchdown with 11 minutes to play in the second quarter. Twenty seconds later, Landon Abernathy collected a 27-yard pick-six for the Eagles.
Eli Teal tossed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Brody Campbell, making it 35-0 with 2:34 on the clock.
Fountaine opened the second half with an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, which came at the 11:46 mark of the third period.
DAR misplayed the kickoff and Douglas recovered, setting up Teal’s 28-yard scoring pass to Fountaine with 10:45 left. Bearden’s kick gave DHS a 49-0 cushion.
The Patriots’ lone touchdown came on Raygan Pollard’s 98-yard interception return with 9:52 left in the third.
Canaan Murray closed the scoring for Douglas on a 1-yard run with 29 seconds remaining in the fourth.
Fountaine had 14 rushes for 156 yards. Teal finished 5-of-9 passing for 104 yards, and he rushed three times for 63 yards. Austin Hook had two carries for 67 yards for the Eagles.
Douglas’ defense intercepted four passes. Besides Abernathy, Hook, Jaycob Callaway and Alex Beck each picked off a pass.
