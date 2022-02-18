Law enforcement officers face an array of situations during any one shift. However, no officer can experience every situation out there so virtual training fills that gap.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies are able to take part in virtual training through Feb. 22 thanks to a traveling simulator on loan.
Investigator Chris Young manned the simulator Thursday morning, putting deputies through a wide variety of simulations, from traffic stops to hostage situations to dealing with a mentally unstable person.
“We want our men and women to treat these scenarios like they were real situations,” Young said.
“We want them to use loud commands, talk to dispatch if they feel the need to call for backup and deploy weapons as they need to.”
Each scenario contains various outcomes the trainer can choose as the simulation unfolds. Each participant is given a Glock pistol without the “guts.” In place of the working firing mechanism, the pistol houses a laser and an air cartridge that simulates gunfire.
“That way, you get the recoil and bang you would when you fire a gun,” Young says. “It makes it as real as possible while still being as safe as possible.”
Watch the hands
In each scenario, deputies are urged to watch the suspects’ hands.
Young urges them to ask continually, what’s in the suspect’s hands? Is it a weapon? If so, what kind of weapon? Do I need to use a Taser or gun?
“All the guys that have used the simulator thus far have really enjoyed it,” Young said. “It makes them think about what their responses should be.
“There is not really a right or wrong answer in most scenarios. But there are things to think about while doing them. They should think about justification … is there just cause to use force? Am I comfortable enough with my pistol to use it?”
Sometimes the scenarios take an unexpected twist just as real-life situations do.
“These are great thinking training,” said Major Jason Windsor.
“They put you in scenarios you aren’t expecting. You really have to make split second decisions.”
After each scenario runs, participants can see how many rounds were fired, how many struck the suspect and inflicted non-lethal or lethal injuries. Participants will get feedback and suggestions from instructors on what they could do to improve response.
“We let everyone who takes the training do 20-30 minutes of scenarios from the 30 or 40 scenarios we have to choose from,” Young said.
“There is a firearms instructor here every day 15 hours a day so there are plenty of opportunities for training.”
Continuing education
Marshall County Sheirff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said the training exercises and related equipment was provided by the Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation.
All officers with every area police department, Alabama Forestry, Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, game wardens and Sheriff’s Office deputies were given the invitation to train with the simulator, Guthrie said.
Cost per person is $35 and the training sessions count toward annual continuing education hours required of every law enforcement officer, he said.
“This simulator allows officers to go through and visualize real-life incidents,” Guthrie said. “They don’t see this type of stuff every day. It makes them more aware.
“It is a tool offered that the sheriff wanted to have and make available to other officers.”
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Hunter Chadwick will attend the police academy in May, but he took a turn on the simulator Thursday morning.
“It is good training, excellent training,” he said. “It gives us things to look at in real-life scenarios. I’ve got a lot of stuff to consider after doing this.”
The video scenarios feature hostage situations in a manufacturing plant, suspects shooting at pursuing officers then fleeing from a traffic stop, mentally unstable suspects seeking help and suicidal persons.
“These are things we experience every day,” Young said. “Maybe not every one of these scenarios, but we experience lots of them. We see mental health related issues every day. We have the suicidal people. We’ve had shootings at factories, both inside and out in the parking lots.”
Young said while officers and deputies have opportunities for specialized training, often times the training is held out of the area and costs the department travel, lodging and food costs above the training fees.
“You can get training on clearing buildings, making traffic stops, hostage negation and lots of stuff,” Young said. “But doing something like this is much more convenient. You don’t have to send an officer or deputy hours away to get the training.”
