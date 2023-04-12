The Whole Backstage Community Theatre and Season Sponsor Sonny Lewis announce the upcoming musical, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” directed by Johnny Brewer.
Based on Peanuts, the long-running international comic strip by cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, performances are slated for Friday and Saturday April 14 and 15, and Thursday, Friday, Saturday, April 20, 21, 22, at 7 p.m. with Sunday Matinees on April 16 and 23, at 2 p.m.
“This production is unique in that it was originally written with an adult cast playing children. It has been fun during rehearsals to watch our young adult actors evolve with their voices, body language, reactions, and gestures to become child-like. Our crew and costumers have really worked diligently and creatively to make our onstage visuals cartoonish and authentic, since the comic strip has embedded such vivid pictures and memories for most of us. This WBS cast includes talented performers and a production team from Marshall, DeKalb, Morgan, Etowah, Madison, and Jefferson counties,” Brewer said.
The musical stage version, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” was first performed on Broadway in 1967. With award-winning music and lyrics by Clark Gesner and Andrew Lippa, the original production featured Gary Burghoff, (formerly Radar O’Reilly in the film and television series, M*A*S*H), as Charlie Brown. Then in the 1999 Broadway revival, Kristin Chenoweth as Sally and Roger Bart as Snoopy, each won the Tony Award for their masterful portrayals of their iconic characters.
“With the revised script, some new songs, particularly funny dialogue, and catchy orchestrations, the WBS will deliver the moon over the Moonlight Sonata, the flight of the Red Baron, the hilarious “Book Report,” the ongoing quest to find “Happiness,” and the gang’s rendition of the title song, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” all crowd-pleasing classics for a family-friendly audience of all ages,” Director Brewer said.
Tickets may be purchased at any time for the performances of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” April 14-23, 2023. Prices are $12 for Student ticket, $18 for Senior Adult, and $20 for an Adult ticket. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 256-582-7469, or visit the office at 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way in Guntersville during business hours; or view the website: www.wholebackstage.com; or the WBS on Facebook.
