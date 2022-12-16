BOAZ, Ala. — The Marshall County Legislative Office has named Jennifer Amos as Executive Director.
Amos’ background, combined with a deep passion for Marshall County will help further the mission of the Marshall County Legislative Office. “We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer as our new Executive Director,” says Senator Clay Scofield. “She will bring experience, enthusiasm, and great communication skills to our organization. We feel very fortunate to have her join our team and we look forward to a long and successful tenure with her at the helm.”
Jennifer Amos is an Albertville native with an Associate Degree in Business from Snead State Community College and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Auburn University. Jennifer began her career in wholesale grocery in 2005 and after holding various positions in the grocery industry she transitioned into healthcare philanthropy. In 2016 she joined The Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers as the Donor Relations Coordinator, focusing on raising funds through events, annual giving and providing support to donors while building community partnerships. She assumed the role of Executive Director at The Marshall County Legislative Office in late November of 2022 and will manage all day-to-day operations, community engagement and assisting the citizens of Marshall County.
“Jennifer is a great addition to our office,” said Representative Wes Kitchens. “She has many qualities that will benefit the citizens of our districts. I am confident that she will do a great job serving the people of Marshall County and its legislative delegation.”
“Jennifer already has a great working relationship with many community partners and a strong background in support service that will serve the office well,” says Representative Brock Colvin.
Amos currently serves on the Board of Directors of United Way of Marshall County, Albertville City Schools Foundation, Marshall County Youth Leadership, Albertville Commercial Development Authority, as well as the Albertville Chamber of Commerce. She is a member of the Marshall County Leadership Challenge Alumni Committee, Association of Healthcare Philanthropy, a member of the current Alabama Leadership Initiative Class V and National Society Daughters of the American Revolution serving as the Alabama State Chair of the Tellers Committee and Regent of the Guntersville Heroes of Kings Mountain Chapter.
“I am grateful to the delegation for the opportunity to assist them in serving the citizens of Marshall County.” says Amos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.