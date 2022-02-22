To encourage children being treated for cancer, The Guntersville Lions Club recently presented gifts to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Affiliate Clinic at Huntsville Hospital. Lions members Larry Bagley, Amy McDonald, and James McDonald presented gifts for patients and families on Friday, February 18, 2022. Child Life Specialists Eugene Johnson and Beth Patton accepted the gifts.
Thirty-four gifts for the young patients included LEGO sets, card games, action figures, paintable water bottle kits, slime kits, and Pokemon cards. Three cards for gasoline and four restaurant gift cards were also presented. When a patient is first diagnosed, the family travels to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, so the cards can lessen the family’s travel expenses.
Each gift had a message attached, “We wish you the courage and strength of a lion.” Childhood Cancer is one of five (5) global causes of the Lions Club which also include Hunger, Vision, Environment, and Diabetes.
When the gifts were placed on a cart, Mr. Johnson said that he was taking it to the Clinic to distribute gifts to the patients there at the time. This lets the children know that someone is thinking about them.
The Huntsville Clinic is one of eight St. Jude affiliate clinics nationwide. They see children weekly while the Memphis Hospital may see them 2-3 times per year.
Patient families may have other needs, including cost of household expenses. Those wishing to help may contact the Clinic to learn more about how they can be of service.
