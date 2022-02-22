Traffic slowed to a crawl on U.S. Highway 431 on Monday due to a two-vehicle accident in front of Howard Bentley GMC in Albertville. According to Albertville Police Chief Butch Cartee,the white SUV was crossing the highway coming from Darden Avenune when the driver struck the black SUV causing it to roll over in the median. One person was transported to Marshall Medical South due to chest pains, Cartee said. No other major injuries were reported.