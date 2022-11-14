Jimmy O’Neal Spencer received a formal death sentence Monday after hearing victim impact statements from the three murder victims’ family members.
Spencer, clad in orange jail clothing and shackled, told nearly two dozen friends and relatives of Martha Reliford, Marie Kitchens and Colton Lee he regretted what happened.
“I regret what happened to your family members,” Spencer said. “I would go back and change things, but I can’t go back. I am sorry about what happened. There is no way I can change it. If I could, I would, but I can’t.”
He was found guilty of killing Reliford, Martin and Martin's great-grandson Colton Lee in 2018.
The trio's bodies were discovered July 13, 2018, at two homes on Mulberry Street in Guntersville. Spencer was out on parole when the murders occurred.
Spencer was found guilty in October on a total of seven murder counts, including two counts of first-degree murder committed while in the act of a robbery; murder of a victim less than 14 years old; murder of two or more persons; and three counts of capital murder committed while under a life sentence.
Judge Tim Riley said while Spencer couldn’t die seven different times, he would die under count three of the initial indictment for the murder to two or more persons during the commission of the same crime.
“Under the law there is only so much I can do,” Riley said.
“It is the opinion of this court that you be sentenced to death. You deserve death.
“I’ve often wondered why we have a death penalty and if it is truly needed. If there ever was a question for the death penalty to exist, you are it.”
At the end of the hearing, Riley said although he’s presided over numerous murder cases and travelled to many “bad places” during his time in the military, he won’t ever forget this trial.
“I’ve been through all the evidence, pictures and statements,” he said. “I’ve spent many hours listening to the statements you made to officers. I’ve heard you deny it in the beginning then change your story to admit what you did.
“I won’t be able to get it out of my mind.
“You cleaned up after yourself … and did a good job. But with good old-fashioned police work they tracked you down and found you.
“You have a long life of crime. You got out of prison early. You never should have gotten out, but you had a chance to change. But you didn’t. It didn’t take you long before you were back scheming. You took advantage of defenseless people.”
This is a developing story. Pick up a copy of The Reporter Wednesday for full coverage.
