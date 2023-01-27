The Marshall County School Board of Education met for their regular January board meeting recently.
The meeting predominately covered personnel issues.
Action taken during the meeting included:
• A bid of $100,689 was awarded to Bresco for foodservice equipment.
• The next board meetings will be held Feb. 2, March 3 and April 6 at 4 p.m.
• Travel requests were approved, including agriscience students from DAR and Asbury high schools to travel to Louisville, KY., Feb. 16-17, with Chris Hicks and Jay Gibson; Kelli Abernathy, Abby Wallace and Alyson Miller to attend professional crisis management recertification training in Greeneville, TN., Jan. 11-13; and the Douglas Varsity Cheerleaders to travel to national competition in Orlando, FL. Feb. 8-13.
Personnel items
• Eli Mashburn was approved as volunteer junior high and junior varsity softball coach for Brindlee Mountain High School, retroactive to Jan. 3.
• Leaves of absence were granted to Sherise Swearengin, teacher at Asbury Elementary, from Feb. 1 to March 24; Jessica Smith, Sloman Primary teacher, from Feb. 13 to April 28; Kristen Mize, Brindlee Mountain Primary teacher from Feb. 21 to April 10;
Victoria Dollar, Brindlee Mountain Primary teacher from March 6 to April 24; Judy Smith, Sloman Primary Child Nutrition Program worker, from March 6 to April 25; and Mollie Talton, Teacher at Sloman Primary from Jan. 18 to Feb. 3.
• Melissa Gilbert, Asbury Elementary School teacher, was transferred to education and training instructor at the Marshall Technical School, effective Jan. 13; Zachary Nelson, temporary long-term substitute, was transferred to teacher at Douglas Elementary School, retroactive to Jan. 9, pending certification;
Elizabeth S. Smith, teacher at Asbury Elementary School, to PreK lead teacher at Asbury Elementary School, to be paid for by DECE State Grant; and Aimee Anderton, bookkeeper at DAR Elementary Scholl to administrative assistant at DAR Middle School, effective, Jan. 3.
• Keith Garner, Brindlee Mountain High School coach, resigned from coaching duties only effective Jan. 5;
Jennifer Hinote, CNP worker at DAR campus, resigned effective Dec. 30; and Tina Wiley, Asbury Elementary School teacher resigned effective Dec. 16.
• Debbie Raney, Natalie Jumalon, Ginger Williams, Anna Beck, Lisa Amburn and Kaitlyn Griffin, were all approved as after-school/ACT tutors at various schools.
• Shyla Walls was hired as an Asbury Elementary School teacher effective Jan. 3; Tony L. Bolton, a Marshall Technical School teacher effective Jan. 27, pending certification; Sharmelia H. Pinet, CNP worker at DAR campus, effective Jan. 23;
Haley M. Nelson, Douglas Elementary School teacher, retroactive to Jan. 3, pending certification; McKenzie L. Walls, Asbury Elementary School teacher, retroactive to Jan. 3; Cassie Black, temporary long-term substitute at Asbury Elementary School, retroactive to Jan. 9;
Cindy Walton, temporary teacher at Asbury Elementary School, filling a leave of absence; Maggie Edwards, temporary part-time teacher at DAR Elementary, pending certification, retroactive to Jan. 9 to the end of the school year; and Shelby Baugh, temporary teacher at Brindlee Mountain Primary School, filling a leave a absence, estimated starting date of Feb. 22.
