Two local World War II veterans will soon be turning 100 years old.
James Miner celebrated his upcoming birthday on July 4 with family and friends at the Guntersville VA Clinic on Thursday. Miner’s caretaker, Jennifer Melton, and daughter Zee Williams helped Miner recall different stories from his life and time serving in Germany, as well as what Miner enjoys in his leisure time such as fishing for crappie.
The other vet, a special long-time member of the Boaz community, spoke with the Boaz Rotary Club at its meeting on June 15. Navy veteran James Cox met with the club and talked about his life and experiences. Cox will be turning 100 this upcoming January and told the club he has seen a lot of things in this country and town during his time.
James Cox first moved to Boaz during the Great Depression, when his father bought a farm in the area. He described how they had no electricity and how, at 12-years-old, he would go over to their neighbors and chop cotton for 35 cents a day.
His father lost his job at that time, but was rehired after the Depression. He bought and moved the family to a bigger farm in Sardis. Cox graduated the May after the Pearl Harbor attacks, and joined the Navy that December. Leading up to December, Cox worked at Goodyear where he would master his carving and building skills of a variety of boats and wagons.
He recalled how on the first day of May the following year, he was on one of two supply ships out of San Francisco with bombs on board. When they left they were not told where they were going and had no idea where he was until he got to Brisbane, Australia.
After his time in the Navy, Cox went back to work at Goodyear. Including his service time, he worked for a total of 38 years. Cox currently has two daughters, one who lives in Auburn and one who lives in New Orleans. He spends a lot of his time carving different pieces such as wheels and trains.
When asked what has changed the most in his lifetime, Cox said everything has changed. He highlighted that everywhere has electric power and running water now. He described it as a different world. He was also asked who he thinks has been the best president during his life and he chose Franklin Roosevelt. He explained that FDR created a variety of programs during the Depression and war that helped America succeed and built jobs for citizens.
Cox has attended the First Baptist Church of Boaz for almost 60 years.He was invited to speak to the club by fellow church member and Rotary Club member Bobby Weathers.
