Billy Massey
Crossville
Billy Massey, 83, of Crossville, died Saturday, January 21, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service was Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Dekalb Memorial Gardens. Bro. Billy Floyd and Bro. Chris Watkins officiated the service.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Massey; son, Marty Massey (Rhonda); two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; sisters, Vickey Davidson (Roger) and Belinda Bruce (Keith); and a host of nieces and nephews.
