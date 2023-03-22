Legendary former wrestler Mickey “The Hammer” Henry has been promoting pro wrestling in Marshall County and on Sand Mountain for more than 40 years, and he’s excited about the show he has scheduled for 431 Sports Arena on Saturday night, March 25.
Gemma Smyth from Tennessee has become a fan favorite since making her debut at 431 Sports Arena in January. She’s returning Saturday for a money in the bank match.
“It’s the first time a lady goes for a money in the bank match,” Henry said.
Saturday’s 10-match card includes a midget match featuring Little Papa Pump, who launched his career at 431 Sports Arena.
Doors open at 6:30 with bell time at 8:30. Henry allows children to play in the ring before the show starts.
General admission and ringside reserved seats are both $5 each. Tickets are $1 for children ages 7-11, with children ages 6-and-under receiving free admission.
Call Henry at 256-515-3108 to buy tickets or for more information. Saturday’s show is a fundraiser for 431 Arena’s annual bicycle and toy giveaway at Christmas.
“This is fun for the whole family, because I don’t allow any vulgarity,” Henry said.
