January 1, 2023, not only is the start to the New Year, but it is also the birthday and start of new life for four of Marshall County’s newest and youngest residents.
At 9:04 a.m., parents Sauveline Dolne and Wilbenn Fleurmilus welcomed their sweet baby girl into this world weighing 5 pounds and 3 ounces. Baby girl Dolne was the first baby born of 2023 at Marshall Medical Center South. A little over 6 hours later, fraternal twins were born at Marshall Medical South. Twin number one, baby boy, was born at 3:18 p.m. weighing in at 5 pounds and 5 ounces and Twin number two, baby girl, was born at 3:20 p.m. with a birth weight of 4 pounds and 15 ounces. Charlie Jane Honea did not want to be left out of all the New Year’s fun, when she made her grand entrance at 4:22 p.m. weighing in at 5 pounds and 13 ounces to parents Olivia and Dillon Honea.
All of the New Year’s babies were delivered by Dr. Georgia Gamble, OB/GYN for Marshall Medical Center South.
“These were my first babies to deliver on New Year’s Day,” Dr. Gamble said. “Of course, it’s always fun to start the New Year off doing something you love.”
Speaking of first, Dr. Gamble checked a box when she delivered her first set of twins as a physician here at Marshall Medical Centers. January 1, 2023, also marked the most babies Dr. Gamble has delivered in a single day during her time at Marshall Medical Centers.
Olivia and Dillon Honea were one of the sets of parents to welcome in a new baby by Dr. Gamble.
“I really enjoyed delivering here,” Olivia said. “Everyone has been so nice, and we’ve had a really good experience.”
Olivia’s due date was set for January 12th. After an appointment with Dr. Melvin Thornberry, Olivia was to be induced on January 5th. Charlie Jane just could not wait another four days and decided to take matters into her own hands.
“It all happened so fast,” Olivia said. “She was really ready to get here.”
“We got here at like 12:30 p.m., and she was here within four hours,” Dillon said.
Sharon Honea, Charlie Jane’s great-aunt, was so happy to welcome her first great-niece.
“I just love babies,” she said. “I’m a labor and delivery nurse, so I see a lot of babies, but this is just such an honor to have a great-niece. She is so precious, and I know they (Olivia and Dillon) will do a great job raising her.”
Friends and family gathered to see and meet Charlie Jane, none more excited than Amy and Chad Honea, Charlie Jane’s grandparents.
“Being a grandparent is phenomenal,” Amy said. “It’s beyond phenomenal. It’s just indescribable.”
“It’s an amazing gift from God,” Chad said. “I just hope I can be the best grandparent I can be.”
Amy laughed and mentioned Dillon really wanted Charlie Jane to come before the end of 2022 for a break on his taxes.
“She was stubborn and held out for the New Year,” Amy said.
No one was upset on her ‘late’ arrival. Everyone was smiling ear to ear with all eyes on the bundle of joy. One of those smiles was Charlie Jane’s newly promoted Big Brother, three year old Mason.
With help from dad, Mason said, “I can’t wait to play cars with her. She’s gonna to be my best friend.”
Dillon plans to continue to be a positive influence for Mason and Charlie Jane.
“I think the best thing about being a parent is being a positive role model,” he said. “Giving them someone to look up to is important and teaching them right from wrong.”
“Babies represent new opportunity and a new fresh slate,” Dr. Gamble said, “and I think that is very symbolic of the New Year.”
