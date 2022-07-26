An Albertville woman landed in jail following a domestic violence situation and an hours-long standoff.
Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee said officers were summoned to 881 Half Section Line Road, Albertville, at about 8 p.m. Saturday for a domestic violence situation.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with the male victim, believed to be the boyfriend of the homeowner, Meighan Smith. The couple lives together in the home, Cartee said.
When officers attempted to speak with Smith, she barricaded herself in the home and fired at least one shot through a window of the home. No one was injured in the shooting, Cartee said.
She remained inside the home for 2 ½ to three hours, Cartee said, before giving up and exiting the home.
“She was highly intoxicated,” Cartee said. “Our officers know this subject and have had contact with her in the past.”
During the standoff, Cartee said neighbors to one side of the house were asked to move to the farthest end of their home from the neighboring structure. The home on the other side was unoccupied, Cartee said.
“Thank God no one got shot during all of this,” Cartee said.
Smith was taken into custody and charged with first-degree attempted assault. Her bond was set at $250,000.
Deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and officers with Douglas and Guntersville police departments assisted during the investigation, Cartee said.
“We appreciate their assistance to us,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.