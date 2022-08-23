Owning a gun is a huge responsibility and choosing the right weapon can be daunting.
I recently purchased a handgun for personal and home protection. I wanted to do everything the right way, but I wasn’t sure where to start, particularly in light of recent changes to the state’s concealed carry law.
I started with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office website, knowing they are the ones to issue pistol permits.
On the website were links to get a concealed carry permit and to register for citizen’s firearms safety course. I think this may have been the easiest part of the handgun buying experience for me.
Permit process
Getting my concealed carry permit wasn’t as big of a hassle as I had expected. I went online to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and clicked on the “Pistol Permit” tab. From there, everything was filled out and paid for online. I got emails letting me know my application was received, and another one later letting me know I was approved and able to pick up my permit from the SO.
In January, Alabama residents will no longer be required to obtain a permit or undergo a background check to carry a concealed weapon.
However, law enforcement officials encourage gun owners to obtain a permit as it makes it easier and gives the gun owner extra protection should they choose to carry a gun to another state.
“The permits are $10 a year and available through your local sheriff’s office,” said Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.
“If you don’t have a concealed carry permit and get stopped by the police in Tennessee or Georgia, you run the risk of going to jail.
“Those states – and several others – honor concealed carry permits issued in Alabama.
“We are talking $10, as cheap as a kid’s meal in a drive through. It buys you a little extra protection.”
Picking the perfect pistol
I have little to no knowledge about guns. I’ve shot rifles a few times back in high school when Mr. Munsey took us to the gun club during PE to learn gun safety and shoot at clay targets.
I also dated guys who were avid hunters, but aside from PE class, I’ve not shot a gun of any type in more years than I care to count.
I took the same approach I take to many of my stories and started my search online. I read numerous gun publication reviews of guns … the best guns for women, the best guns for concealed carry, the perfect pistol at the right price and so many more.
When looking for a pistol or handgun, take into consideration the purpose for your gun, the ease of maintenance, the quality of the gun you are interested in, size of the grip, recoil and caliber, whether to buy new or used, and the comfort and aim of the gun you’re interested in.
I asked friends what they carried and if they liked that model. I went to local pawn shops and held a few guns. Little did I know there were so many choices out there. One local shop had glass display cases running around three walls of the business, all stocked with pistols, automatics, semi-automatics, revolvers and more at least three shelves deep.
There were utilitarian options, colorful options and even some that to me resembled works of art with carving on the grips.
I was soon overwhelmed with options and hesitant to buy something without actually using it first.
Then I found Cullman Shooting Sports, an indoor shooting range and gun store.
Before anyone criticizes me for not buying local, know I had every intention of doing so. But Cullman Shooting Sports gives buyers the option to rent popular models of guns to try on their indoor range before purchase.
Thankfully for that option, I was able to choose a gun that was right for me.
My salesman, Chris, helped me find a few guns that felt right in my hand. They had a good grip, weren’t too heavy and had mechanisms I could manipulate easily. Chris, being a retired Marine and certified gun instructor, knew what he was talking about. He knew the questions to ask and he knew the merchandise.
Going to the range was an experience I won’t soon forget. I was terrified at first. But the range safety officer was right there by my side. Thankfully no one else was shooting that day to distract me.
Of the three guns I rented to try, I immediately ruled out two of them as being too snappy (gun speak for having a hefty recoil). The third was OK, but not exactly right.
Back to the sales floor I went and discovered my gun. I had “that” moment when I held it. I knew it was the model for me.
I completed the background check and associated paperwork online at the store. Within minutes I received a “proceed” notification and was able to complete the purchase. I was in and out of the store within two hours.
I now own a Glock, a lockbox, some ammo and a concealed carry specific purse for when I travel.
Safety class
I went back online to the Sheriff’s Office website and signed up for the next Citizen’s Firearms Safety Course.
Again, it was so simple! I clicked on the tab and was able to sign up online. Each class only accommodates up to 18 students at a time, so the availability was limited.
I filled out a waiver allowing officials to perform a background check. I later received confirmation I was registered along with the date and time of class. I also received a reminder email the week of class.
We gathered at the Fraternal Order of Police building in Guntersville for an hour and a half classroom portion of the course. Lt. Mark Jackson led the class, speaking about safety, rules of the range, concealed carry dos and don’ts and much more.
“This is our fifth class,” said Sheriff Phil Sims. “You’re going to get good instruction, good education. The class sets the stage for what you’re going to do on the range.”
Sims and Jackson both encouraged class members to purchase a concealed carry permit and keep it current.
“All the money we collect through the sale of permits goes to the sheriff’s office,” Sims said. “It pays for training, weapons, ammunition, our K-9 program and school resource officers.
“Our permit sales have decreased by 50% since legislation was passed not requiring Alabama gun owners to have a concealed carry permit. We expected that.
“But any money we get is money I don’t have to ask the county commission for.”
Some of the highlights of the classroom included:
• Once a bullet leaves your gun, you are still responsible for it. You don’t want it to hit bystanders or anyone else.
• If you feel threatened in a parking lot, for example, or you see someone else being targeted, you are allowed to protect yourself and that person. If you are in fear for your life or other’s lives, you have the right to protect yourself or your family from harm.
• Having a gun gives you a lot of power, but it gives you a huge amount of responsibility.
• Keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to fire. Guns won’t go off unless you make them go off.
• Always treat your firearm as if it was loaded. Always.
• If you have a gun on your person or in your vehicle and you get stopped by law enforcement, calmly inform them you have a gun, where it is and if you have a permit for it.
• When traveling and planning to take your gun with you, log onto www.usconcealedcarry.com for a list of states that honor Alabama concealed carry permits.
After the classroom session, we paraded about two miles away to the Sheriff’s Office gun range. Eventually the location will be home to a conference room, kitchen, restrooms and other space along with the outdoor range, Sims said.
Jackson, Sgt. Chris Pearce and Reserve Deputy Barry Priest – all certified firearms instructors – worked with class members at the range. We all picked a number painted on the ground and shot at the corresponding target down range.
Apparently, I have the gift for shooting. Pearce and Jackson commented on how my shots were close together and I only missed the body outline one time.
More classes
Guthrie said more classes will be scheduled this fall until the weather becomes prohibitive.
“We’ll most likely shut the classes down after October,” he said. “We’ll probably pick it up again in March or so.”
Classes are scheduled monthly as available. There is no cost for the firearm safety course.
Guthrie said when the online class registration hits 16 participants, it stops accepting students. If you have signed up for a class, but find out you are unable to attend, please contact the SO to allow them to get the next person in line to take your place.
“It never fails,” he said. “We get one or two canceling the week of the class when something comes up.
“Be courteous. Let us know so we can fill the spot. We also provide food and we don’t want to be wasteful.”
