BOAZ, Ala. — Artom Pack spends a lot of time watching war unfold in his home country Ukraine. He still has friends and family there he worries about. Pack was adopted by a family from Boaz when he was a child.
Pack has returned to the Ukraine to help the orphans and his family and friends in the war-torn country.
“I am fundraising for the orphans and my friends and family in my birth country,” he said. “The war has now been raging for 10 months and it continues to affect millions of people.
“These funds will go to provide food, warm coats, shoes and other necessities.
“The winter has arrived with snow and very cold temperatures. Power and water are limited and the resources are scarce and expensive.”
Pack was adopted by Brandy and Shane Pack as a child. He returns to his birth country as often as possible, but trips have been curtailed by the war.
He said he’s disturbed by images on the news showing civilians mere feet from tanks rolling through the city.
“There have been attacks all over Ukraine,” he said. “They attacked within 30 miles of where my family is.
“We are praying a lot. That’s about all we can do right now.”
In September, Pack was able to travel to the Ukraine for about two weeks, visiting two orphanages, including the orphanage he lived in for a few years.
During that trip, Pack was able to bring clothing, shoes, jackets, nonperishable food and even an industrial-sized lawn mower.
Pack said the war is leaving much of the country without power, water and food is in limited supply. The burden is particularly hard on children in orphanages.
Pack hopes to bring supplies to the area through the help of local donors.
“We know December is a tough month for giving to another need, but please consider giving what you can,” said Pack’s friend David Carrozza.
“Dana and I have known Artom for over a decade, first having in him our home back in California before he was adopted. It has been such a source of joy and inspiration to see him grow, become a brother and to see his work in the kingdom.”
To make a donation, Venmo Pack at Artom-Pack; send a donation through PayPal @Artom123; or make a donation through the GoFundMe page To Help Orphanages and Others in Need by Artom Pack.
