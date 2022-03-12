In a sport like tennis that’s one-on-one, or two-on-two in doubles play, you don’t often think of team success or having depth across a team.
But that’s exactly what the Albertville Aggies boy’s tennis team has used this season, spurring them off to a 10-0 start, including a pair of wins to open section play.
The Aggies returned five of their six players from a season ago, and all five of those players boast three-plus seasons of varsity experience, building chemistry and confidence on the court.
“It certainly helps that five of our six players have been on the varsity team for three years now, so they all have a whole bunch of experience, and they play a whole lot in the offseason,” head coach Ian Wisener said of the group. “They’re really comfortable playing with each other, since they’ve played together so long, they really mesh well as a team. I know it’s said to be an individual sport, but in doubles and overall morale it’s been very positive.”
The Aggies reached 10-0 this week with a rout of Grissom in section play, and of their 10 wins have posted six 9-0 victories, winning all nine matches on the day, including blankings of county foes like Guntersville, DAR, and Arab.
This year’s team is made up of junior Curtis Richey at No. 1 singles, Alex Smith at No. 2, Sam Barclift at No. 3, Griffin Nixon at No. 4, senior Drew Shankles in the No. 5 spot, and junior Brandon James rounding out the rotation at No. 6.
Wisener said that each player has had to move up a spot in the rotation this year after the team graduated its No. 1 player this past spring, and credits this team’s work ethic during the off-season for helping them start the season strong.
“I’m really with how they’ve stepped up, we lost our No. 1 from last year, so going into this season I thought we might be a little worse than we were last year, but honestly we’re better than we were last year,” Wisener added. “That comes from our guy playing six, he’s won every match at six, and that’s really impressed me, it’s his first season and that really helps because one of my main concerns was who was going to fill in for that spot, but he’s stepped up, and then the other five have all had to move up a spot, and they’ve done that really well. It helps that they all play a lot in the offseason a whole bunch. They weren’t stagnant and continued getting better over the summer and the fall.”
That group having experience and comradery on the court has also factored into their success according to Wisener, with the team constantly checking in on the other matches, and knowing that if a teammate is down, it means they may need to step up in order to help pull out at win.
That resilience showed in their match against Florence last week, where the Aggies dropped two of the three doubles matches to sit in a 2-1 hole heading to singles play, but responded by winning five of those six matches to pull out a 5-4 victory in the section opener.
“As the matches are going on they’re always asking how the others are going on,” Wisener said. “It’s individual, the other matches separate them, they still contribute because they know if they’re down they need to win theirs. We saw that at Florence, we beat them 5-4 and lost two of the three doubles, and after doubles you could reset before singles, but we knew we needed to win four of them to win the match, and we pulled out some close ones. But the whole way through that they were asking how guys were doing.”
As for goals the rest of the season, Wisener said the main objective is to get the team back to the State Tournament, where it hasn’t played since the 2019 season when they were members of Class 6A, as well as continuing their dominant run in County play, where they’re undefeated over the past three seasons against Marshall County foes, as well as defending champions of the County Tournament, set to take place next month.
“I think we have a shot to go to state, I feel very good about how we’ll do at County as well,” Wisener added. “Last year we knew going in it was going to be tough to get to state, we’re in a very strong section, but this season with how we’ve started off, we lost to Florence last year, we beat them this year, and I know how they’ve done against some other teams, and knowing that I’m confident we can beat those teams. I’m really hoping we can get to state and make a good run there. I do think we have a definite shot to make it to state.”
While the boys are undefeated, a young girls team has also done well in the early going for the Aggies, sitting at 7-3 on the season after a win over Grissom this week.
That success has come despite a lineup that turned over half its singles players, and has seen the depth help them pull out a number of close matches.
“We lost our No.1, our No. 5 and our No. 6, and those three new players have contributed to how they’re doing,” Wisener noted. “The girl that played four, she only played three doubles last year, but she was at the court all summer on the ball machine hitting. The No. 5 singles player took lessons all summer, and so through these matches, we’re really securing the bottom spots, and those new people in the lineup are greatly contributing to how they’re doing.”
The Aggies will hit the road in the coming days, going to Mobile next week to play in the McGill-Toolen Invitational, which will feature a number of the state’s top teams as a preparation for more sectional and county matches.
