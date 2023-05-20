No one was injured in two separate housefires in Boaz Sunday.
According to Capt. Mike Garmany, firefighters were summoned to a home in the 200 block of Coosa Road just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, the firemen found a single-story home fully involved in flame.
“There were no fire hydrants out in that area, so we called for mutual aid from Sardis Volunteer Fire Department to help with the water supply,” Garmany said. “We called in our off-duty firefighters and six or seven of them came out.”
Marshall Medical EMS Ambulance was also called to the scene as a precaution as firefighters did not initially know if the home was occupied.
Firefighters were on scene until about 12:15 a.m. Monday.
The home, owned by Dan Duckett, of Albertville, sustained significant damage, Garmany said.
Firemen were again summoned to the home just after 7 a.m. Monday as the structure rekindled.
“This time the whole structure was unstable and we went to defensive attack only,” he said. “We couldn’t risk sending someone inside.”
He said crews remained on scene until about 10 a.m., dousing the structure with about 5,000 gallons of water. Alabama Power was called to the scene to disconnect utilities.
No injuries were reported.
Garmany said the renters of the home had moved out about three weeks ago, and the home still had power hooked up.
A cause for the blaze is unknown at this time and the State Fire Marshall was expected to arrive on scene to investigate.
Second Scene
Firefighters were sent to a double-wide mobile home in the 700 block of Double Bridges Road just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Garmany said two engines and a command vehicle arrived on scene to find a resident outside the home reporting a kitchen fire.
He said crews discovered a small fire in the kitchen area that had started on the stove and damaged the kitchen.
The resident reported having cooked food earlier before getting into the shower, they reported hearing pops and cracks before the smoke detector went off.
No injuries were reported at the scene.
Asbury Volunteer Fire Department was called for assistance due to the lack of hydrants in the area, however due to the small size of the fire, AVFD was not needed.
Marshall-DeKalb Electrical Co-op turned off the utilities.
