For high school basketball fans whose favorite teams had less than stellar regular seasons, I encourage you to remember the monster hit song by Journey and “Don’t Stop Believin.’”
Area tournaments can start Saturday, but none of the teams The Reporter covers tip off postseason play until Monday. No matter what your regular season record was, every team resets at 0-0.
A few times in my career, I’ve witnessed a team that didn’t win a regular-season area game catch fire and win the area tournament championship.
One of those squads was the 2004-05 Boaz Pirates, coached by Lance Kitchens, who now serves as principal of Albertville Middle School.
In the Feb. 15, 2005 edition of The Reporter, these were the first couple paragraphs I wrote about the Boaz-Albertville game:
After posting an 0-6 record in regular-season Class 5A, Area 13 games, the Boaz Pirates improved to 1-0 in the postseason, the time when it matters the most.
Nick Maples scored 15 points, Rick Fois 12, Zach Frasier 11 and Hughes Amberson 10, propelling the fourth-seeded Pirates to a 59-45 upset of first-seeded Albertville Friday night in the Class 5A, Area 13 Tournament semifinals.
In the finals, Boaz hit 10 3-pointers and knocked off No. 3 seed Etowah 70-67 to win its fourth straight area tournament crown.
Current Guntersville varsity boys head coach Brett Self made his debut in Marshall County during the 2014-15 season, when he guided Douglas to upsets of host Etowah and archrival Boaz to win the 5A, Area 13 Tournament. The Eagles didn’t win an area game during the regular season.
Gary Johnson, who went on to become an all-conference linebacker for the Texas Longhorns, had 33 points and 17 rebounds in the Eagles’ 60-55 triumph over Etowah.
In the finals, Gary scored 16 and Tyler Garrett 13, leading DHS to a 40-37 win over Boaz.
Three years ago, No. 4 seed Crossville beat Douglas 60-54 in the 5A, Area 13 Tournament championship game at Boaz. Blake Bouldin’s 19 points paced the Lions’ attack.
Out of 208 area tournaments across the state (boys and girls) in 2020, only two titles were claimed by the lowest seed in the area standings — CHS and 4A West Morgan’s boys. The Lions finished 0-6 in regular-season Area 13 action.
Blake is currently a junior for the Sewanee Tigers, who own a 14-6 overall record and are 7-2 in the Southern Athletic Association standings. Sewanee competes in NCAA Division III.
Best wishes to our local teams in the 2023 postseason. I hope you leave it all on the court and have no regrets when the final horn sounds.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
