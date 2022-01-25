Alabama and the nation are dealing with a critical blood shortage - possibly the lowest supply in a decade - endangering hospitals’ ability to provide patient care. LifeSouth, which provides all blood for Marshall Medical Centers, reported Tuesday that for North Alabama it has on hand less than a 1-day supply of type O negative and only a 2.5-day supply of type O positive blood. Statewide, LifeSouth has only a 3-day supply of all blood types. The ideal level to have available is a week’s supply of each type.
Also, LifeSouth has an emergency need for platelets. Chemo and radiation can create a severe loss of platelets, so cancer patients are extremely vulnerable when supplies are low. One platelet donation provides five times the amount of platelets given in one regular donation.
Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent delays in vital medical treatments. Shortages are caused by blood drives being canceled due to COVID and severe weather.
Everyone can help turn this shortage around. Pick a convenient time and location from the list below to do your part. Donating blood is usually a simple and pleasant procedure that takes about an hour.
Donating blood is a selfless act by one person to help save the lives of others. Blood cannot be manufactured, and local hospitals rely on donors to make sure blood is on the shelf to help patients in their moment of need. Approximately 37 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate, yet less than 10 percent donate annually. Whether you’re a regular or first-time donor, visiting one of LifeSouth’s donor centers or signature red, white and blue bloodmobiles is a powerful way to make a difference.
Donors must be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with written parental consent) and weigh at least 110 pounds. There is no upper age limit to donate blood.
Blood types
Type O positive is the most transfused blood type and can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. 38% of the population has O positive blood, making it the most common blood type.
Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine the blood type of patients in the most serious situations.
Platelets are the clotting portion of blood, which must be transfused within five days of donation. Nearly half of all platelet donations are given to patients undergoing cancer treatments.
Upcoming local blood drives:
• Jan. 24: Walmart Guntersville (11 a.m.- 5 p.m.)
• Jan. 25: Snead State Community College (10 a.m.- 4 p.m.) Virgil B. McCain Center, Boaz
• Jan. 26: Family Security Credit Union in Albertville (10 a.m.- 5 p.m.)
• Jan. 28: Howard Bentley of Albertville (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
• Jan. 30: Walmart Guntersville (11 am. – 5 p.m.)
• Jan. 31: Walmart Arab (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
• Feb. 1: Walmart Guntersville (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
• Feb. 1: Tractor Supply Boaz (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
• Feb. 3: Walmart Guntersville (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
• Feb. 4: Warehouse Discount Grocery Arab (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
• Feb. 5: American Cruisers Car Show in Boaz (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
• Feb. 6: Walmart Guntersville (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
• Feb. 8: Marshall Medical Center North (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
• Feb. 9: Marshall Medical Center North (7 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
• Feb. 10: Tractor Supply Boaz (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
• Feb. 11: Wholecars.com (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
• Feb. 12: Beauty Marks Arab (noon - 6 p.m.)
• Feb. 13: Walmart Guntersville (11 a.m. - 5 p.m.) 11697 Hwy 431 Guntersville, AL 35976
• Feb. 14: Walmart Guntersville (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.) 11697 Hwy 431 Guntersville, AL 35976
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is a not-for-profit blood bank serving more than 100 hospitals in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
Someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion every 2 seconds. The average person can only donate one pint of whole blood in a single donation and the shelf life is 42 days, which is why the need to keep replenishing the supply to meet demand is great.
