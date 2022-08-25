Powered by a pair of freshmen and strong serving, the Snead State volleyball team opened the Cristie Brothers era on Wednesday night with a convincing 3-1 (25-15, 20-25, 25-15, 25-15) win over visiting Enterprise State in the season and ACCC opener for both schools.
The Parsons spread the wealth around on the attacking end, seeing six players finish with five kills or more in the victory, while the Parsons put down 16 aces as a team in the victory.
Freshmen Lilly Rowell (Geraldine) and Haleigh Molock led the attack, with the two freshmen posting 13 and 12 kills, respectively, in their collegiate debut. Sydney Wilson added seven kills, Camille Ford posted six, while Brenna Howard and Stephanie Sharp each added five.
Sharp was also strong at the service line for Snead, dropping five aces, while Jordan Beason was a force for the Parsons with a match-high seven aces.
The Parsons will participate in a tournament at Chattanooga State on Friday gainst Pasco-Hernando State and Fayetteville Tech, with play concluding Saturday against host Chattanooga State and Northwest Mississippi.
The Parsons then return to league on Monday at Calhoun Community College, with their next home match scheduled or Wednesday at 4 p.m. against Bishop State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.