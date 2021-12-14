This past weekend, a new record was set when an EF 3 tornado nearly a mile-wide ripped through Kentucky for more than 220 miles, destroying everything in its path.
With at least 74 people reported dead and more than 100 unaccounted for as of Tuesday morning, the Kentucky tornado is a tragic reminder of how quickly the weather can take a turn for the worse.
Though certain events may be unavoidable, the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency is reminding those on Sand Mountain — which gets its share of tornadoes — to be as prepared for bad weather as possible this severe weather season, whether it be snow and ice or a storm.
The second severe weather season begins early November and runs through February. The chance for severe weather events including high winds, thunderstorms, tornados, heavy rains and flooding is elevated during this time, EMA Director Anita McBurnett said. Unlike the first severe weather season, which runs from March through May, the second one also has dropping temperatures to deal with, which can produce ice, sleet and snow.
“As far as winter weather goes, the normal precautions and planning need to be put in place as far as having the necessary things in your vehicles such as extra blankets, bottled water,” McBurnett told The Reporter.
She also recommended getting a portable jump starter box to have when traveling in case of a break down or battery issue brought on by the winter weather.
With the cold weather comes the added concern of staying warm, whether on the road or at home, especially during a power outage. In that event, it may be a good idea to have an alternative heating source, like propane, but McBurnett warned of the risk of fire.
“The big thing coming up with Christmas is going to be fires,” she said. “When we have these cold spells and people crank up heaters.”
She said people with live Christmas trees should be sure to keep it watered so it doesn’t dry out and catch fire.
In the event of a disaster, McBurnett said people need to already have a family communication plan, emergency preparedness kits at home and work and multiple ways of receiving emergency and weather information. One good way to receive emergency information is by signing up for the free Everbridge alert system, which sends out alerts by text and email. Residents can go to marshallcoema.org and click the “Alert Marshall County” logo to fill out a form.
