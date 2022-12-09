The best season in school history allowed the Arab Knights to dominate the 2022 Class 5A, All-Region 7 football team selected by the head coaches and released this week.

Arab won three of the four individual awards and put eight players on the first team and seven on the second team. All seven schools had at least one first-team All-Region selection.

The Knights won the region championship and advanced to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs for the first time, where they lost to Pleasant Grove in two overtimes. Arab finished 11-2, with the 11 wins a school record.

The complete All-Region 7 squad is:

Most Valuable Player - Aidan Cox, senior QB, Arab

Most Outstanding Defensive Player - Will Caneer, senior DL , Arab

Most Outstanding Offensive Player - Drake Franklin, senior RB, Arab

Most Outstanding Athlete - Evan Taylor, senior WR/DB, Guntersville

Coach of the Year - Lee Ozmint, Arab

First Team

Patrick Lawler, senior LB, Arab

Josh Roe, senior LB, Arab

Logan Silva, junior LB, Arab

John Ray Wilks, senior DB, Arab

Hayden O’Reilly, senior ATH, Arab

Spencer Strickland, senior WR, Arab

Brody McCain, senior WR, Arab

JD Hall, senior OL, Arab

Keelan Alvarez, junior RB, Scottsboro

Nate Warren, senior OL, Scottsboro

Landon Wright, senior DT, Scottsboro

Drew Smith, junior LB, Scottsboro

Austin Burgess, junior DE, Scottsboro

Luke Terrell, junior DB, Scottsboro

Brandon Fussell, senior DB, Guntersville

McCormack Langford, senior OL, Guntersville

Cole Bryan, senior DL, Guntersville

E.J. Havis, junior LB, Guntersville

John Michael McElrath, senior LB, Guntersville

Gavin Smart, senior WR, Boaz

Tyler Pierce, sophomore QB, Boaz

Jose Arreguin, sophomore K, Boaz

Wade Dobbins, sophomore WR, Boaz

Eli Teal, senior QB, Douglas

Jonathan Fountaine, senior RB, Douglas

Garrett Burns, senior DB, Sardis

Steven Juan, senior RB, Crossville

Second Team

Drew Puccio, sophomore WR, Arab

Reed Willis, senior OL, Arab

Dakota NeSmith, senior FB, Arab

Drew Williams, senior OL, Arab

Hagan Stewart, junior DB, Arab

Wyatt Lamar, sophomore DB, Arab

Dylan Morrow, junior DB, Arab

Ben Kirby, senior DT, Scottsboro

Thomas Rackler, junior WR, Scottsboro

Eli Sparks, junior P, Scottsboro

Gabe Jackson, junior DB, Scottsboro

Avery Clifton, sophomore LB, Guntersville

Cal Bearden, senior LB, Guntersville

Royce Baucom, junior OL, Guntersville

Julyan Jordan, sophomore RB, Guntersville

Tay Armmer, senior OL, Guntersville

Tristan Childers, sophomore RB, Boaz

Presley Fant, freshman RB, Boaz

Korbyn Pitts, senior S, Boaz

Connor Washburn, senior DL, Boaz

Bo Hester, senior FB, Boaz HS

Jaycob Calloway, junior LB, Douglas

Dakota Stewart, senior LB, Douglas

Blaze Gerhart, junior QB, Sardis

Levi Martin, freshman RB, Sardis

Christian Rodriguez, senior K, Crossville

Honorable Mention

Jackson East, sophomore OL, Arab

Noah Smith, sophomore OL, Arab

Caleb Perkins, senior DL, Arab

Graydon Isom, senior DL, Arab

Hudson Tubbs, senior LB, Scottsboro

Jake Jones, sophomore QB, Scottsboro

Taygan Harris, freshman DL, Scottsboro

Reed Potter, junior FS, Scottsboro

Holland Griggs, junior OL, Scottsboro

Collin Rogers, sophomore OL, Scottsboro

Trey Cooper, senior DB, Scottsboro

C.J. Gomera, senior RB, Guntersville

Sam Canady, SR WR, Guntersville

Antonio Spurgeon, senior QB, Guntersville

Date Peterson, junior DB, Guntersville

Nick Carfagno, junior DL, Guntersville

Ethan Pass, junior OL, Guntersville

Tyler Whaley, senior LB, Boaz

Walker Holland, senior OL, Boaz

Elijah Kelley, sophomore DB, Boaz

Jakai Hudgins, sophomore WR, Boaz

Ty Sullivan, sophomore TE, Boaz

Gabe Lawrence, junior DB, Douglas

Will Bishop, senior OL, Douglas

Cooper Butler, junior DL, Douglas

Tanner Edmondson, sophomore TE/DL, Douglas

Michael Smith, junior OL, Douglas

Isaac Baker, senior DE, Douglas

Jacob Smith, senior TE/LB, Sardis

Jose Ponce, junior OL, Sardis

Bryson Blevins, junior LB, Sardis

Gage Garner, junior OL, Sardis

Alex Davis, junior RB/LB, Sardis

Bryan Gramajo, junior DB, Sardis

Eli Morton, junior TE/DL, Sardis

Seth Cooper, sophomore LB/RB, Sardis

Caleb Causey, senior LB, Crossville

Jose Simon, senior OL, Crossville

Manuel Gaspar, senior DB, Crossville

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.