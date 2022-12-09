The best season in school history allowed the Arab Knights to dominate the 2022 Class 5A, All-Region 7 football team selected by the head coaches and released this week.
Arab won three of the four individual awards and put eight players on the first team and seven on the second team. All seven schools had at least one first-team All-Region selection.
The Knights won the region championship and advanced to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs for the first time, where they lost to Pleasant Grove in two overtimes. Arab finished 11-2, with the 11 wins a school record.
The complete All-Region 7 squad is:
Most Valuable Player - Aidan Cox, senior QB, Arab
Most Outstanding Defensive Player - Will Caneer, senior DL , Arab
Most Outstanding Offensive Player - Drake Franklin, senior RB, Arab
Most Outstanding Athlete - Evan Taylor, senior WR/DB, Guntersville
Coach of the Year - Lee Ozmint, Arab
First Team
Patrick Lawler, senior LB, Arab
Josh Roe, senior LB, Arab
Logan Silva, junior LB, Arab
John Ray Wilks, senior DB, Arab
Hayden O’Reilly, senior ATH, Arab
Spencer Strickland, senior WR, Arab
Brody McCain, senior WR, Arab
JD Hall, senior OL, Arab
Keelan Alvarez, junior RB, Scottsboro
Nate Warren, senior OL, Scottsboro
Landon Wright, senior DT, Scottsboro
Drew Smith, junior LB, Scottsboro
Austin Burgess, junior DE, Scottsboro
Luke Terrell, junior DB, Scottsboro
Brandon Fussell, senior DB, Guntersville
McCormack Langford, senior OL, Guntersville
Cole Bryan, senior DL, Guntersville
E.J. Havis, junior LB, Guntersville
John Michael McElrath, senior LB, Guntersville
Gavin Smart, senior WR, Boaz
Tyler Pierce, sophomore QB, Boaz
Jose Arreguin, sophomore K, Boaz
Wade Dobbins, sophomore WR, Boaz
Eli Teal, senior QB, Douglas
Jonathan Fountaine, senior RB, Douglas
Garrett Burns, senior DB, Sardis
Steven Juan, senior RB, Crossville
Second Team
Drew Puccio, sophomore WR, Arab
Reed Willis, senior OL, Arab
Dakota NeSmith, senior FB, Arab
Drew Williams, senior OL, Arab
Hagan Stewart, junior DB, Arab
Wyatt Lamar, sophomore DB, Arab
Dylan Morrow, junior DB, Arab
Ben Kirby, senior DT, Scottsboro
Thomas Rackler, junior WR, Scottsboro
Eli Sparks, junior P, Scottsboro
Gabe Jackson, junior DB, Scottsboro
Avery Clifton, sophomore LB, Guntersville
Cal Bearden, senior LB, Guntersville
Royce Baucom, junior OL, Guntersville
Julyan Jordan, sophomore RB, Guntersville
Tay Armmer, senior OL, Guntersville
Tristan Childers, sophomore RB, Boaz
Presley Fant, freshman RB, Boaz
Korbyn Pitts, senior S, Boaz
Connor Washburn, senior DL, Boaz
Bo Hester, senior FB, Boaz HS
Jaycob Calloway, junior LB, Douglas
Dakota Stewart, senior LB, Douglas
Blaze Gerhart, junior QB, Sardis
Levi Martin, freshman RB, Sardis
Christian Rodriguez, senior K, Crossville
Honorable Mention
Jackson East, sophomore OL, Arab
Noah Smith, sophomore OL, Arab
Caleb Perkins, senior DL, Arab
Graydon Isom, senior DL, Arab
Hudson Tubbs, senior LB, Scottsboro
Jake Jones, sophomore QB, Scottsboro
Taygan Harris, freshman DL, Scottsboro
Reed Potter, junior FS, Scottsboro
Holland Griggs, junior OL, Scottsboro
Collin Rogers, sophomore OL, Scottsboro
Trey Cooper, senior DB, Scottsboro
C.J. Gomera, senior RB, Guntersville
Sam Canady, SR WR, Guntersville
Antonio Spurgeon, senior QB, Guntersville
Date Peterson, junior DB, Guntersville
Nick Carfagno, junior DL, Guntersville
Ethan Pass, junior OL, Guntersville
Tyler Whaley, senior LB, Boaz
Walker Holland, senior OL, Boaz
Elijah Kelley, sophomore DB, Boaz
Jakai Hudgins, sophomore WR, Boaz
Ty Sullivan, sophomore TE, Boaz
Gabe Lawrence, junior DB, Douglas
Will Bishop, senior OL, Douglas
Cooper Butler, junior DL, Douglas
Tanner Edmondson, sophomore TE/DL, Douglas
Michael Smith, junior OL, Douglas
Isaac Baker, senior DE, Douglas
Jacob Smith, senior TE/LB, Sardis
Jose Ponce, junior OL, Sardis
Bryson Blevins, junior LB, Sardis
Gage Garner, junior OL, Sardis
Alex Davis, junior RB/LB, Sardis
Bryan Gramajo, junior DB, Sardis
Eli Morton, junior TE/DL, Sardis
Seth Cooper, sophomore LB/RB, Sardis
Caleb Causey, senior LB, Crossville
Jose Simon, senior OL, Crossville
Manuel Gaspar, senior DB, Crossville
