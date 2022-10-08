WALNUT GROVE, Ala. — The West End Patriots stormed from behind Friday night to take down the Holly Pond Broncos 49-26 for a Class 2A, Region 6 homecoming win.
The Patriots scored 35 unanswered points after trailing 14-0 late in the first quarter.
Patriots quarterback Tyler Jones tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Thad Pearce with 32 seconds remaining in the first quarter to cut the Broncos lead to 14-7.
In the second quarter, Jones tied the game 14-14 on a 6-yard touchdown run with 5:47 remaining.
The Patriots took a 21-14 lead just a few minutes later thanks to a 16-yard touchdown run by Rock Sainsbury.
West End struck again in the third quarter at the 5:07 mark. Kane Lawson ripped off a 66-yard run to the end zone to take a 28-14 lead.
Then, in the fourth quarter, Sainsbury reached the end zone on a 10-yard carry to widen the Patriots’ lead to 35-14 with 11:50 remaining.
West End gave up two more scores from Holly Pond, but also added two more scores before the game concluded.
Lawson ripped off another 64-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter to widen the Patriot lead to 42-20. And with 6:22 left in regulation, Jones connected with Pearce for another 7-yard touchdown pass to put the Patriots on top 49-20.
Lawson led the Patriots’ rushing attack with 285 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries — an average of 40.7 yards per carry. Sainsbury tallied 87 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Jones finished the game 6-of-10 for 60 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense, Jaxon Hamby recorded his third interception of the season. Evan Stancil, Josh Carrol and Sainsbury each had a fumble recovery.
With the win, West End improves to 6-1, 3-1 in region play. Next week the team travels to rival Cleveland.
