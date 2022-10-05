The body of a missing Guntersville man has been found.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims announced Wednesday evening the body of James Tracy Denson.
Sims said deputies acted on a tip and found human remains in a location in rural Blount County near Susan Moore.
The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively identified as Denson.
He was reported missing from Marshall County on Sept. 2 and was last seen around Aug. 6.
Susan Moore fire and police officers, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County Coroner’s Office, and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the recovery of the body.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” said Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie. “Criminal charges may be filed in the future.
“Our guys have been working this case like crazy trying to find him. They’ve been looking for him since he was reported missing.”
Additional details were not released Wednesday.
