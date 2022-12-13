The inaugural Marshall County vs. DeKalb County Showdown, sponsored by the Alabama Army National Guard, took place Saturday, Dec. 10 at Snead State’s Plunkett-Wallace Gym.
Marshall County teams dominated the day, winning six of the seven games. Final scores were:
Crossville 52, Brindlee Mountain 29
DAR 86, Fyffe 72
Douglas 48, Collinsville 40
Asbury 49, Ider 36
Arab 79, Sylvania 51
Boaz 58, Fort Payne 51
Guntersville 77, Geraldine 47
Snead State men’s head coach Jeremiah Patterson hopes to get Albertville and Plainview in the Showdown next season.
