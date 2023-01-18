ALBERTVILLE — Westin Hammond and Kyle Zeisset combined for 11 3-pointers to propel the Guntersville Wildcats past the Douglas Eagles 61-32 on Saturday, Jan. 14, inside Albertville Gymnasium to win the seventh grade boys Marshall County Basketball Tournament Championship.
After one quarter, Guntersville led 14-10, but the Cats caught fire and outscored the Eagles 25-4 in the second to take a 39-14 halftime advantage. And they never looked back.
“We came in with a gameplan to put a lot of pressure on them [Douglas] and play our game,” Guntersville head coach Jordan Shelton said.
“We knew we were going to be going up against a good team that had only lost one or two games all year. They have a lot of size. They’re very well coached. So, we knew we were going to have our hands full. So, I’m proud of our guys for coming out here and executing our gameplan and getting better over the course of this tournament.
“I feel like we had a really tough road in this tournament,” he added. “We went up against a really good team in Albertville on Thursday night; they kind of exposed some weaknesses of ours. We worked to get better at that.”
Hammond drilled six treys en route to a 22-point first half, including 16 points in the second quarter alone. He went on to finish the game with 29 points.
“Westin’s really grown this year as a leader,” Shelton said. “That’s one thing I’ve really been on him about. Getting better as a leader, playing with a level head, being more consistent — this was definitely the most consistent game he’s played this year. I’m proud of him and the growth he’s had.”
At the end of the third quarter, Guntersville led 52-26.
Behind Hammond was Zeisset, who dropped in 12 points on four treys, including 9 points in the second half.
Hudson Oliver and Kobe Brothers each added 8 points apiece. Samuel White and Cooper Morrison each scored 2.
For Douglas, Trei Crenshaw led the team with 8 points.
Keilan Green scored 7 points. Bentley Smith dropped in 5 points, including one trey (the team’s only 3-pointer). Judson Murray added 4 points. Baker Lyles and Isaiah Watts each scored 3 points and Nic Stephens 2.
Capturing the county championship caps off a tremendous 19-1 season for Guntersville. Shelton said their only loss came against a “really good Cullman team.”
“We’ve had some battles along the way and played some really tough teams,” Shelton said.
“We’ve played Scottsboro twice, battled Albertville three times, and then capped it off against a really good Douglas team that a lot of people in the county were saying was the favorite to win it all.
“The thing we’ve really being focusing on with this group is growing as leaders,” he continued, “getting better at playing within our system and just buying into what we want to do as a program and take that next step. And we’ve got some guys that if they buy into the program, they’re going to really be able to help us out at the next level eventually.”
