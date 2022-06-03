This is an opinion column.
Butch and Teresa Ferguson are among the first friends I made when I came to work for The Reporter in May 1988.
Butch and I have served together on the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame board of directors since the hall of fame’s inception, and Teresa has been a consistent encourager of mine who’s shared news tips and advice.
One of Teresa’s talents is gardening, as anyone who’s ever visited or driven by the Fergusons’ home in Albertville can attest. An active participant in the Greenlawn Garden Club, Teresa is among the club members who helped put together the inaugural Keep Albertville Beautiful Garden Tour on Sunday afternoon from 1-5.
The event is a self-guided driving tour. Tickets are $10 each (cash only) and will be for sale Sunday at Kathryn’s Garden at the Albertville Public Library at 200 Jackson Street, where the tour begins. Besides Kathryn’s Garden, it includes five beautiful home gardens, one outdoor event venue and one church garden.
Kathryn’s Garden is in the Williamsburg style with brick walkways, central turf areas and perimeter beds featuring a symmetrical landscape of small trees, shrubs and perennials planted and maintained by the Greenlawn Garden Club.
The home gardens on the tour are a mixture of the mighty, the modest, the geometrical and the whimsical, according to a press release by the Greenlawn Garden Club. Some are classic, some are casual and all are outstanding. Clear signage and helpful docents will be at each location.
Each home on the tour offers something different — stately trees, unique shrubs, reliable perennials or heritage woodland plants. Designs are informal and flowing, formal and elegant, and all have lines that focus and draw attention to a particular perspective. The club’s press release said personal expressions of style, plant selection and features make for an interesting journey.
A list of addresses, a map and a brief description of each yard will be provided with a ticket. No restrooms are available at the tour homes. In case of rain, the tour’s makeup date will be June 12.
Remembering my dad
My father, Edwin Allen, would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday Monday, June 6. He’s been gone since July 31, 2020.
It makes my day anytime I run into someone who shares a memory of Daddy. Recently, that was Sand Rock Assistant Principal Brian Mackey, who is a former teacher and basketball coach in the Boaz City School System.
Brian is a cattleman, like my father was, and he said he enjoyed sitting with him and learning from him on sale days at Sand Mountain Stockyard in the Kilpatrick community. Daddy spent 54 years in the cattle business, and he was always willing to share his knowledge and experiences with other cattle farmers.
John Blackwell and his Blackwell’s Antiques team conducted an estate sale for us in November 2020. Brian told me he attended the sale, and the only thing he bought was a pair of cattle nose tongs, because he knew Daddy had used them.
If you haven’t told your father you love him in a while, let me encourage you to do so today. I sure wish I could still tell mine.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.