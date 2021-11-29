Albertville High School basketball announces Give Back Games for the season, beginning with a toy drive for Marshall County Christmas Coalition at Monday’s (tonight, Nov. 29) Albertville vs. Guntersville game. Fans of both teams are invited to bring an unwrapped toy for a child up to 18 years old to donate to a child in need in our community.
Aggies head coach Dylan Bunnell said “Everyone who comes to watch us play any game should expect to see a group of guys who make it evident that they care for/take a tremendous amount of pride in their school, their community, their teammates, and in being an Albertville Aggie! We understand that being an Aggie is more than wearing a uniform, it’s investing in our community. We are excited to see our fans support Christmas Coalition alongside our team.”
Aggie Basketball Give Back Games are another example of The Albertville Advantage. Superior Education — Today. Tomorrow. Together. It is an excellence mentality that represents the passion of an entire community invested in the development of the next generation. We are grateful for our community’s commitment to our school system, and we love having the opportunity to give back.
Aggie Basketball Giveback Game Schedule:
November 29 - Aggies Give Back to Christmas Coalition
December 14 - Aggies Give Back to Teachers benefiting ACS Foundation
January 4 - Aggies Give Back to Cure Childhood Cancer — Go Gold Game
Marshall County Christmas Coalition provides Christmas assistance for less fortunate children in Marshall county. Toys are accepted until December 13. To volunteer or for more information please call 256-582-9998.
