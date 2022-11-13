DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. — No. 1 and unbeaten Fyffe racked up 35 points on 34 plays Friday night as it hammered Winston County 35-6 in the second round of the Class 2A state football playoffs.
The Red Devils (12-0) advanced to host Tuscaloosa Academy (10-2) in the quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. The Knights are in their first season in the AHSAA after competing in the Alabama Independent School Association from 1979-2021.
TA beat Lexington 23-20 in the second round on Patton Turnipseed’s 51-yard field goal on the last play of the game.
Hall of Fame Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield picked up his 55th postseason win with the Red Devils and his 60th overall Friday. In the playoffs, he is 55-19 at Fyffe and 60-23 overall.
Logan Anderson’s 37-yard touchdown run started the Red Devils’ rout with 9:16 left in the first quarter. Yahir Balcazar converted all his extra-point kicks on the night.
Exactly six minutes later, Brodie Hicks ran 8 yards to the end zone, making it 14-0.
Fyffe added two more touchdowns in the second quarter. Anderson scored from 4 yards out with 11:35 remaining, and Hunter Machen broke loose for a 41-yard TD at the 7:17 mark.
Declyn Morgan put Winston County on the scoreboard with a 2-yard run with 14 seconds left before intermission.
The only TD in the second half came on Machen’s 43-yard dash with 4:13 to go in the third quarter.
Fyffe collected 20 first downs and rolled up 357 yards rushing. The Red Devils’ only pass fell incomplete.
Anderson paced Fyffe with 13 carries for 189 yards. Machen rushed twice for 84 yards, and Brodie Hicks gained 47 yards on nine attempts.
Winston County (7-5) rushed for 90 yards and passed for 143.
Parker Kinard grabbed an interception for the Red Devils. Tucker Wilks had five solo tackles, five assists and two tackles for loss, and Will Arnold made three solos, six assists, one sack and one tackle for loss.
Machen had two tackles for loss as Fyffe finished with nine as a team.
