Join the Marshall County chapter of the University of Alabama’s National Alumni Association for a pregame tailgate on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 3:30 p.m. before the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team takes on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in the Sand Mountain Showdown at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville.
First pitch is 6 p.m. The game is sold out. Tickets from the originally scheduled game are valid for the new contest.
The tailgate will take place at the Sand Mountain Park Amphitheater. UA head softball coach Patrick Murphy and JSU head coach Jana McGinnis have plans to stop by and visit with fans.
This event is free for Marshall County chapter members. If you are not a current member, the cost is $25, which will include your membership dues for the year. It also includes one free drink ticket and food. For more information, contact Jeanne Rains at jwrains@albertk12.org.
The Sand Mountain Showdown was originally scheduled for March 30 before being postponed to April 6, when it was canceled due to inclement weather.
Alabama’s #Team27 makes its fall debut with the Sand Mountain Showdown. The Crimson Tide is playing an eight-game fall schedule.
The Crimson Tide returns 13 players from last year’s squad, including All-America Montana Fouts and All-SEC honorees Ashley Prange, Ally Shipman and Bailey Dowling. The Tide also welcomes four freshmen and three transfers.
Alabama’s 2022 spring season ended with a 6-0 loss to Stanford in the final of the Tuscaloosa Regional. It marked the first time Alabama (44-13) has not advanced out of the regional round since 2004 and its first regional round loss at home.
The Tide has qualified for the NCAA Tournament 23 straight seasons, doing so every year under Murphy except 2020, when there was no tournament.
The Sand Mountain Showdown will be a homecoming for new JSU pitching coach Holli Mitchell, who left the Snead State staff in August to join McGinnis’ staff. McGinnis enters her 29th season as JSU’s head coach.
Jacksonville State’s 2022 spring season ended with a 14-4 loss to Kennesaw State in the elimination bracket of the ASUN Conference Championships. The Gamecocks posted a 31-24 record.
JSU opened its fall exhibition schedule Friday when it hosted Pensacola State. The Gamecocks will host the Tera Ross Memorial Tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Saturday.
