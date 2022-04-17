The AHSAA announced Wednesday that area play during the regular season in baseball, softball, and soccer will be no more starting next season.
The Central Board announced that instead of four-team areas, schools will change to region play, with seven to nine teams in each region.
The biggest change with the move is the end of area softball tournaments. Currently, all four teams in the area for softball will play the area tournament, with the winner and runner-up advancing to the regional round.
With the move to regional play during the regular season, in all three sports, the Top-4 finishers during the regular season will advance to the postseason. In baseball and soccer, the postseason format will remain unchanged, while in softball, the Top-4 finishers will now move directly to the Regional Tournament round.
In addition to the changes to spring sports, other rule changes added Wednesday include:
-Football approving an NFHS recommendation to extend the team boxes on the sidelines to the 20-yard line. Team boxes previously stopped at the 25-yard line.
-The addition of Pike Liberal Arts School in Troy to the AHSAA from AISA
- The Board also accepted the resignations of Board president Van Phillips and vice president Farrell Seymore and elected new officers for the 2022-23 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.