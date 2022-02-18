JACKSONVILLE -- After securing a spot in the Regional round on Monday night, Guntersville head coach Kenny Hill said Friday's game would come down to defense.
That prophecy proved true. The Wildcats relied on getting steals and stops to help them hold the lead all game despite struggling on the offensive end most of the afternoon before catching fire to close the third and open the fourth quarters, then holding on at the foul line down the stretch.
That defense helped the Wildcats pull out a 48-46 win, setting up an all-Sand Mountain showdown with Sardis on Tuesday morning for a trip to the state tournament in Birmingham.
Olivia Vandergriff continued her strong postseason, scoring a game-high 32 for the Wildcats, while Lainie Phillips added 7.
The Rams helped their cause by controlling the pace of the game, preventing Guntersville from getting out in transition, particularly in the opening half. Despite the Wildcats forcing 12 turnovers in the first half, they struggled shooting to the tune of just 25 percent. Despite the challenge of scoring in that opening half, the Wildcats still managed to take a 19-16 lead into the locker room on the back of 12 points from Vandergriff.
Guntersville inched the lead up to 22-16 early in the third, but Carver was quick to answer, netting the next six to tie the game.
But that's when the Wildcat offense woke up. Vandergriff continued her strong scoring while getting a 3-pointer from Lainie Phillips, helping Guntersville close the third on a 14-4 run and a 36-26 lead heading to the fourth.
With a double-digit lead in hand, Guntersville began to take the air out of the ball, forcing the Rams to come out on defense, allowing the Wildcats to get to the rim and the foul line, but the Wildcats failed to close the game out, missing two layups at the rim, then missing the front end of a one-and-one to give Carver life.
With just under three minutes to go, Carver pulled within six off a 3-pointer, then managed a stop on the defensive end that was followed by a Ciondra Darden 3-pointer to pull the Rams to within 43-40 with under a minute to go.
With the three-point lead, Vandergriff made one of two at the stripe, followed by a Carver two from Destinee Nelson to trim the lead to 44-42 with 22.4 seconds to play.
Nelson led the way for Carver, netting 21, all of those points coming in the second half before fouling out.
Vandergriff showed her calm at the line by knocking down both free throws, stretching the lead back to four and forcing another Carver timeout that was quickly followed by Nelson hitting a runner in the lane to trim the lead back to two, 46-44, and another timeout.
Following that basket, Vandergriff was again put on the line this time with 5.8 seconds left. The junior was cool and collected, sinking both to put the 'Cats back up four, securing the victory.
Guntersville now turns its attention to Tuesday morning's showdown with Sardis, where the winner will advance to the Final Four in Birmingham. The two teams did not meet during the regular season, but were both area regular season and tournament champions, as well as County champions. Tipoff on Tuesday is set for 9 a.m.
