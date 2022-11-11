This article is an opinion.
The November holiday isn’t celebrated with tall, spruce trees or various colors of pumpkins. No fireworks or dyed eggs commemorate it either. Veterans Day is simply a red-letter day on our calendars each year that reminds us to honor the 41 million Americans who have served in the United States military. These men and women who sacrificed their lives for our freedom are the greatest heroes in the world. They don’t wear capes or fly through the air, but they possess superpowers, nonetheless, like courage, honor and loyalty. My daddy, Dalton Williams, was one of those men.
On his 19th birthday in 1944, he was drafted to serve his country. He left his boyhood days of farming in the Painter community behind to become a man in the United States Army. After basic training, he received the orders to “ship out” and soon found himself in the steamy jungles of Burma in a unit known as “The Mars Task Force,” which was a replacement unit for the infamous Merrill’s Marauders. Despite all odds, the brave young men repeatedly defeated the veteran soldiers of Japan, who greatly outnumbered the American soldiers.
In December of 1944, the unit raided a Japanese outpost and overpowered the enemy. According to his medical records, Dad was in hand-to-hand combat with a Japanese soldier who shot him in the left hand. The .25 caliber bullet amputated his first finger, and then traversed through the two middle fingers before exiting the pinkie, taking most of it off as well.
He was issued an Honorable discharge from the military after several months in a hospital in India which included multiple surgeries. Dad kept those horrific images locked away in his soul and carried those memories with him the rest of his life. However, not once did he ever ask for glory or medals to honor his service and sacrifices to his country.
My husband, Larry, also answered the call of duty as a young man. The day he received his diploma at Crossville High School, he begged a recruiting officer to enlist him in the military. However, he was a few days shy of his 18th birthday, so they made him wait until he was officially old enough to become a member of the armed forces. There were no candles on a birthday cake for him that year…just a barber shaving his head and measuring him for an Air Force uniform.
He was accustomed to hard labor growing up in the cotton fields and the dairy barn, so he breezed through basic training with no problems. The Vietnam War was raging overseas so he signed up to be shipped out after learning his pay would increase to $135 a month instead of the $92 he was receiving in the states. He flew to the foreign land of South Vietnam a boy but was sent home a man the following year.
Like my father, Larry rarely speaks of his time in battle. Steamy nights spent in foxholes and visions of airstrikes over villages left scars on his soul and he keeps those terrible memories tucked away. While he is proud to have served our great country, he has never sought acknowledgment or tribute for his sacrifices.
This past Wednesday, the 4th grade class at Whitesboro Elementary in Sardis presented a memorial program for our Veterans. We have two grandsons who attend school there and they invited my husband and me to accompany them. It was a wonderful tribute by the students and faculty who did an excellent job commemorating the numerous Veterans in attendance. Flowers, pins and certificates were awarded to all the military personnel who filled the auditorium and they also gave a special accolade to all the Vietnam Veterans. Larry said he was overcome with gratitude while that group of children sincerely thanked him and gave him the utmost respect for his service.
I am eternally grateful for all Veterans, and especially for my father and my husband. Their service to our country makes me so proud of them and their sacrifices. Men like them are very deserving of a red-letter day on our calendars every year.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
