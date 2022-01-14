The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in solving a possible home invasion and fire.
On Dec. 17, law enforcement and fire fighters responded to a possible home invasion and structure fire at 191 Wesley Chapel Road, Boaz. The home was owned by Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley and her family.
When firemen arrived on scene, flames had engulfed the home.
“As investigators continue to work this case, we are also seeking the public’s help,” said Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.
“If anyone has any information regarding the identity of suspects or the events that occurred on the evening of Dec. 17, please contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.”
Wigley was at a school board meeting, leaving the meeting around 4 p.m. after learning her home was ablaze. The home, located adjacent to the Mt. Hebron Volunteer Fire Department, was deemed a total loss.
Investigators with the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office and Arson Task Force were forced to wait to begin their investigation due to the smoldering remnants of the building being too hot.
Officials said investigators are awaiting forensic reports before moving forward.
Sheriff’s officials issued a statement Dec. 17 advising the Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Police and the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office were investigating what is believed to have been a “possible home invasion of a residence and house fire on Wesley Chapel Road in the Douglas area.”
No injuries to any family members were reported. However, no details regarding the alleged home invasion have been shared publicly by law enforcement officials.
Wigley issued a statement a few days following the fire.
“God puts people in your life for a reason- family, friends, and acquaintances,” she wrote.
“We are so thankful he has blessed us with each one of you. A special thanks to everyone who has made efforts for us to have necessities, offered their homes and support of any kind. There are not enough words to describe our appreciation.
“There is evil in this world that we will never understand. What is greater is the love we have felt from all over Marshall County and the State of Alabama. We love you all.
Thank you for your continued prayers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.