The City of Boaz Planning Commission will have public hearings at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, on the proposed rezoning of property on Bassett Street, and on Daily Street adjacent to Douglas Street to allow construction of townhouses, and a hearing on changes to R-3 and R-4 zoning regulations.
The commission will hear a request from Tony Catanzaro for a zoning change from R-2, medium density detached residential district, to R-3 zoning, high density single-family residential district. The request is for a change on about 5.53 acres of property on Bassett Street. The property owner is seeking to build townhouses – attached single family dwellings.
Catanzaro is also requesting the same change in zoning for six acres on Daily Street adjacent to Douglas Street, also for the construction of townhouses.
Also set for public hearing is discussion and amending of the city’s zoning ordinance regarding high density single-family residential districts and multi-family residential districts.
The planning commission will meet in the Mastin Room at the Boaz Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.